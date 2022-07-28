WOONSOCKET – New World Extreme Wrestling will present its Summer Sizzler event on Saturday, July 30, at the American Legion Post 85 Pavilion, 870 River St. Gates open at 6:30 p.m., bell time is 7:30 p.m.
Appearing for the legends appreciation night is Marty Jannetty, former WWE Intercontinental Champion and Tag Team Champion as one half of the Rockers with Shawn Michaels.
