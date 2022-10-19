PAWTUCKET – Slater Park has received some needed roadway upgrades, with city crews completing road and parking lot paving throughout the park.
Wilder Arboleda, deputy director of administration in Mayor Donald Grebien’s office, said that about 55,000 square feet of paving was done in the park. Areas in need in the lot near the Pawtucket Dog Park were also resurfaced.
“These were sections where patching would not have been sufficient,” he said.
The repaving was completed last Wednesday, Oct. 12.
“Slater Park is an integral part in our community, and a local point of pride that we have such a wonderful park here in Pawtucket,” said Arboleda. “It is important that families and individuals who come to enjoy the park can do so through safe roadways.”
The city, through the Department of Public Works, contracted International Paving to mill and repave the segments of roadway and parking lots throughout the park that most needed to be repaired.
Arboleda said some paving went from curb to curb, but not all, and there were a number of areas where patching was done on one side of the road.
In a letter to the editor this week, resident and cyclist Lewis Watkins said he discussed the need to improve the roadways in the park with Grebien during the recent primary campaign season, and Grebien promised to look into it. After seeing the paving, he thanked the mayor for listening and acting in response to concerns.
Though Arboleda said he wasn’t sure about whether the conversations with Watkins were what specifically led to the paving getting done, he said the mayor is always looking to respond to feedback from residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.