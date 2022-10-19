PAWTUCKET – Slater Park has received some needed roadway upgrades, with city crews completing road and parking lot paving throughout the park.

Wilder Arboleda, deputy director of administration in Mayor Donald Grebien’s office, said that about 55,000 square feet of paving was done in the park. Areas in need in the lot near the Pawtucket Dog Park were also resurfaced.

