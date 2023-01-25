PAWTUCKET – Officials could take a couple of different routes when it comes to addressing the problem of drivers missing their turns onto George Bennett Highway and driving onto the adjoining train tracks, says City Council President Terry Mercer.
Mercer, after receiving more complaints from constituents, brought up the issue to Planning and Redevelopment Director Bianca Policastro last Friday, Jan. 20, and planned to talk to zoning officials as well early this week.
The road itself is a state road, said Mercer, and the tracks belong to the Providence and Worcester Railroad.
“I’m not exactly sure how we can fix this,” he told The Breeze.
The plan is to talk to the Department of Public Works about adding some better signage, Mercer said, and if that doesn’t work, perhaps the Rhode Island Department of Transportation could come up with some solutions.
Mercer said he’s noticed twice in the past month where people have driven onto the tracks and then needed to be towed off.
Mercer said he’s noticed the issue being especially prevalent in the area of Beverage Hill Avenue where the roadway is faded and the curbing is a light concrete.
“People just don’t make that turn,” said Mercer. “Once you’re on there, you’re stuck. You’ve got to get towed off.”
Mercer said some solutions might be additional painting of lines. There are lines at George Bennett Highway and Campbell Avenue, but the lines break at one point, and those who aren’t familiar with the area don’t always know what to do. Mercer said the issue is particularly bad at night or when it rains.
A separate issue with the tracks in this area is with them being raised up above the level of the roadway, causing drivers to sometimes hit them at bad angles. Councilor Mark Wildenhain noted that the level of the roadway was raised about a year ago, but Mercer mentioned that he’s noticed some sinking happening again.
Stanley Dobosz, a resident of Chestnut Street who travels this area many times daily, is a former firefighter who says he still listens to the scanner often.
“Being a retired firefighter, it’s in my heart,” he said.
When he listens, he said, he hears numerous calls for cars stuck on the tracks weekly, with protruding tracks also causing issues.
“There’s no barrier or something that says stop and don’t go up on the tracks,” he said. “It’s a confusing thing.”
Dobosz agreed that the issue is worse at night or in the rain, and police and towing crews then must respond. He said the issue is worst at Campbell Avenue.
“It’s a foolish thing,” he said.
The city is investing in roadways elsewhere, said Dobosz, including inside Slater Park, but it’s time to invest some money in a solution here.
