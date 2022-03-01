CUMBERLAND – Town employees have been busy installing new and replacement guardrails at various spots, hoping to limit risk to drivers and enhance safety.
Highway Supt. Dennis Vadenais said staff installed one such guardrail on Leigh Road near Little Pond County Road.
Beavers have been causing damage and damming up the swampy area, he said, leading members of the Land Trust to set up a cage to allow water to continue moving through the pipe under the road. Staff discovered a water hole about nine feet deep, said Vadenais, so they installed a guardrail “so we don’t lose a car in there.”
Workers are also nearing completion on a new guardrail off Abbott Run Valley Road. Workers dredged out a retention pond, taking out some big trees, but as a result opened up about a 30-foot-deep trough, said Vadenais. They filled it in and added some riprap, but with a hole on the outflow side, wanted to do everything to keep cars from going in.
The town is also replacing some of its older guardrails, said Vadenais, some dating back to the 1940s. He pointed to a couple in particular at the bottom of Bear Hill Road near Crestwood Court that are dented and smashed up and needing replacement.
“Aesthetically, it’s time,” he said.
The color for new guardrails is inspired by ones installed as part of the Tuscan Court development, he said, powder-coated and with a rustic brown color.
