PAWTUCKET – Ending an impasse over who would take responsibility, state and city officials last Friday issued notice to vacate orders for the areas under two Pawtucket highway bridges, areas directly exposed to highway traffic. Per the eviction order, the homeless people living under the bridges must vacate the area within the next 10 days.

The goal of city and state officials, according to a release, is to enable those living in a dangerous location to find safer alternative spaces. To help with this, barriers were placed at the location last Friday to ensure the safety of all involved during move-outs and cleanup. Additionally, continuing outreach and services from the state and provider organizations are being offered to those who are currently dwelling in the locations.

