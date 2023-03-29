PAWTUCKET – Ending an impasse over who would take responsibility, state and city officials last Friday issued notice to vacate orders for the areas under two Pawtucket highway bridges, areas directly exposed to highway traffic. Per the eviction order, the homeless people living under the bridges must vacate the area within the next 10 days.
The goal of city and state officials, according to a release, is to enable those living in a dangerous location to find safer alternative spaces. To help with this, barriers were placed at the location last Friday to ensure the safety of all involved during move-outs and cleanup. Additionally, continuing outreach and services from the state and provider organizations are being offered to those who are currently dwelling in the locations.
City Council members had previously called for a more expeditious response to the situation, saying that the people living a few feet from the highway were causing a dangerous situation for drivers on I-95, with blankets blowing down near cars.
State and city officials have worked together to establish a new center at 1139 Main St. in Pawtucket to serve those experiencing homelessness, stated the release late last week. Open Doors and Project Weber/RENEW, partners in the new Pawtucket center, have been communicating with the individuals under the bridges and will continue doing so.
During these 10 days, those involved will be provided transportation to the 1139 Main St., as well as the Cranston Street Armory in Providence and other locations. In addition, they may receive personalized help based on their specific needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.