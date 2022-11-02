Fins project

The first fin after it went up on downtown Pawtucket’s parking garage.

PAWTUCKET – A project two or three years in the making, new large-scale “fins” are being added to the “less than attractive” Main Street Garage in downtown Pawtucket, says Jan Brodie, executive director of the Pawtucket Foundation.

For Brodie, taking each new step in creating a more attractive environment in downtown Pawtucket is a step toward making it a more vibrant place again, and this is a significant achievement toward that goal. She said she believes an area that’s been on the rise with efforts by developer Leslie Moore and others will see even more private investment and commercial life in the near future.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.