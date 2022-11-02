PAWTUCKET – A project two or three years in the making, new large-scale “fins” are being added to the “less than attractive” Main Street Garage in downtown Pawtucket, says Jan Brodie, executive director of the Pawtucket Foundation.
For Brodie, taking each new step in creating a more attractive environment in downtown Pawtucket is a step toward making it a more vibrant place again, and this is a significant achievement toward that goal. She said she believes an area that’s been on the rise with efforts by developer Leslie Moore and others will see even more private investment and commercial life in the near future.
With the fins project, the Pawtucket Foundation is working with a private donor for the bulk of the funding, and the city is also contributing 10 percent toward the project.
“The garage has long been a sore subject relative to the look of downtown,” said Brodie. “It’s been a priority to make it look better.”
The main reason this project has taken so long, she said, is not wanting to have installations that easily fall apart, and these fins on aluminum frames need to be “tough as nails” and resistant to wind and the elements. She said they’ve been trying hard to complete the project using all Pawtucket-based companies, but Jay Massa and Stafford Design Build of Tiverton are doing the actual installation. The Cooley Group and LLB Architects, both of Pawtucket, have also been working on the project.
Previous grant funding was used to remove the unattractive storefronts from the front of the garage, opening it up to the light, and this will now be the next phase in its evolution, said Brodie.
The Advisory Commission on Arts and Culture has also been involved.
The entire project is $236,000, said Brodie, and “it’s amazing how fast the money goes.” With about a 10 percent overage, she said, they’re now pursuing funding sources for the rest of the project.
The final piece will be lighting, she said, which will really “put it over the top” and make the garage stand out at night.
The fins, a tribute to the wildlife in the water and sails found on Rhode Island’s ocean, will hopefully last for as long as the parking garage is in use here, she said. The final pieces of the project will be installed next spring.
Brodie said she’s had a lot of fun with this project and others in downtown, including a previous mural project across Main Street. COVID, oddly enough, helped the Pawtucket Foundation in its goal of doing more, she said, as more money became available for such projects, including new planters and hanging baskets in the area.
Making downtown a place where people want to be will naturally encourage new development, she maintains.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.