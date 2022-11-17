Mendon Road overpass
The Mendon Road overpass crossing Route 295 in Cumberland is set to be replaced.

 Breeze photo by Ethan Shorey

CUMBERLAND – The superstructure of the Mendon Road overpass across Route 295 is set to be replaced in phases over the next two years, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.

RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin said the contractor is now doing some preliminary site work to remove portions of the median island in preparation for the first phase of the project starting in 2023.

