CUMBERLAND – The superstructure of the Mendon Road overpass across Route 295 is set to be replaced in phases over the next two years, according to the Rhode Island Department of Transportation.
RIDOT spokesperson Charles St. Martin said the contractor is now doing some preliminary site work to remove portions of the median island in preparation for the first phase of the project starting in 2023.
“Next spring we will shift traffic onto the northbound lanes of the bridge and demolish and replace the southbound side of the bridge,” he said. “We will maintain one lane in each direction throughout the project.”
The project cost is $17.6 million.
Overpasses taking Route 295 over Cumberland roads have been redone in recent years, and now the overpasses taking the town’s two most significant roads over the highway will also both be replaced.
According to St. Martin, the overpass between the two Diamond Hill Road roundabouts at Exit 22, now in design, will begin construction in late 2024 or early 2025.
The Breeze previously reported that the roundabouts and overpass in Cumberland were planned as two projects instead of one because they were part of two separate initiatives.
The Diamond Hill Road bridge was originally slated to be replaced in 2022. An inspection in 2019 found that immediate repairs needed to be done.
The Breeze reported in June 2020 that advertising for a contractor on the Cumberland bridge replacement was scheduled for 2023.
Also in design now is the Newell Bridge, a much smaller bridge on Diamond Hill Road near the intersection of Nate Whipple Highway. There had been some concern that the bridge might be shut down, creating a huge detour in an area that’s normally full of traffic to and from Diamond Hill Park and other areas, but St. Martin said Tuesday that the bridge will remain open in some capacity.
Since the Newell Bridge and Diamond Hill overpass are both still in design, officials haven’t finalized traffic plans for the projects.
“For Diamond Hill Road Bridge, we will maintain two-way traffic but the configuration hasn’t been determined yet,” he said. “As we get closer to advertising for contractors to build each one, we’ll have more information on the traffic impacts.”
Both of the Diamond Hill bridges are expected to begin construction in late 2024 or early 2025 and both bridges will be replaced. The Newell Bridge project also includes paving on Sneech Pond Road and replacement of a culvert over Long Brook, near Bonnie Brook Drive, according to St. Martin.
The estimated cost for the Diamond Hill Road Bridge project is $12 million and the estimated cost for Newell Bridge is $6.5 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.