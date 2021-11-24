NORTH SMITHFIELD – Michael Aridano and Pauline Cournoyer Aridano marked their 60th wedding anniversary on Nov. 23. They celebrated with family and close friends at The Village Haven on Nov. 21.
Mrs. Aridano was a CCD coordinator at St. Atatha Parish. Mr. Aridano is a retired Woonsocket firefighter.
The couple are the parents of David and Susan Aridano, Robert and Nikki Aridano, and Mark and Joanne Aridano. They have five grandchildren.
The couple have devoted their lives to spreading love and joy to others. Mike and Pauline have endured much adversity in their lives, but they are who they are today due to their Catholic faith. Their marriage and love for each other is an example for family and future generations to follow.
