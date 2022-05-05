WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt has announced that the warmer, spring weather has allowed the city of Woonsocket’s Highway Division to begin their annual road reconstruction and paving program.
The city’s “in-house” paving crew has kicked off the season on Viva Way, a street that has not been paved in 50 years. The city will be releasing information regarding other roads on this year’s paving schedule.
Mayor Baldelli-Hunt said, “A sure first sign of spring is seeing our Highway paving crews making our streets safer and more enjoyable to drive and walk on.” The mayor added, “As our paving season begins, I would like to especially acknowledge our talented road crews, as well as Director D’Agostino for training and maintaining the only in-house, municipal road paving crew in the state. Using our own crews to pave some of our streets allows us to improve more roads and is a savings to the taxpayers.”
