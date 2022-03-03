CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Traffic Management Group, which first started considering traffic issues in May 2020 but hasn’t met since last September, is set to regroup, with a number of key initiatives on the table.
Cumberland Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah King, a member of the group, said the group hasn’t had many requests for traffic improvements in a while, but “a lot of follow-up” is in order on past requests.
Traffic Officer Stephen Bannister is soon expected to reveal the results of studies on Reservoir Road and his recommendation in response, which King expects to be more permanent speed bumps after temporary ones were previously installed. Bannister will present how many are being recommended and where they should be, she said.
If the full committee agrees on speed bumps, she said, they will then push the proposed traffic control devices to the Town Council for approval.
Bannister is finishing up follow-up studies on Abbott Run Valley Road and Abbott Street, King said, and they’ll also be checking in on the effectiveness of line striping on North Attleboro Road with a study.
Once a local resident formally submits paperwork this week on issues along Bear Hill Road, the only new matter on the immediate horizon, officials will begin to study the functionality of that road, said King. The requested review started with talk of a needed crosswalk, but has since expanded. Bear Hill has also been mentioned for both striping and new sidewalks to connect the neighborhood with Diamond Hill Road and Chapel Four Corners, said King, and all of that will be part of discussions going forward.
She said she doesn’t expect the resident to have any difficulty gathering signatures from residents of the neighborhood, as speeding and traffic volume have remained consistent complaints.
The town previously completed horizontal striping on North Attleboro Road, a strategy meant to create the illusion for drivers that they’re going faster than they are, and police will undertake a study to obtain real data on how it worked, said King. The tactic is thought of as one that could be employed on many other streets.
Some studies were previously done on Abbott Run, and Bannister has been doing Strategic Traffic Radar Enforcement for Safer Streets (STRESS) enforcement there and elsewhere. Follow-up studies will show how well that targeted enforcement has worked, said King.
Residents have said not a lot has changed on Abbott Run. Ed Bubnys, in a recent letter to the editor, said speeding here and elsewhere in town has continued, and called for speed bumps to be deployed similarly to previous successful use of speed bumps to slow traffic on Lonesome Pine Road and Rawson Road.
STRESS enforcement is typically the first step taken in response to complaints, said King, but in the case of North Attleboro Road and Hines Road previously, it didn’t do enough, which is why additional steps were taken, including new stop signs on Hines. She said she hears from the original complainants on Hines who are pretty happy about how traffic has slowed since the stop signs were installed. Early feedback on the North Attleboro Road striping has also been positive, she said.
The committee will also be analyzing a study on Abbott Street running between High Street and Mill Street, which will determine whether an existing crosswalk should be moved.
