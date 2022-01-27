NORTH SMITHFIELD – When Rodney MacKenzie’s street was developed in the 1950s, there was no law allowing traffic to turn right at a red light. The planners of Park Drive, which feeds onto 146A (where Smithfield Avenue becomes Great Road), did not have any particular concerns about the traffic from South Main Street.
But by 1980, all U.S. states had allowed drivers to turn right at a red light after coming to a complete stop if oncoming traffic was clear. However, some intersections, such as Park Drive, South Main, and 146A, were too dangerous to allow right-on-red turns. Regulators made it illegal and put up signage to keep others safe.
“The problem,” MacKenzie wrote to The Breeze, “is that many motorists ignore the signs and perform an illegal right turn on red.”
The issue affects more than just the residents of Park Drive and their visitors. According to MacKenzie, about 30 to 40 cars accidentally turn down Park Drive each day.
“Their GPS tells them to turn on South Main, but they turn down here instead,” he told The Breeze. “We’ve actually helped (truck drivers) because it’s so hard for them to turn around back here.”
Everyone exiting Park Drive must be aware of vehicles that may be turning right illegally from South Main while also following their lights. If someone makes an illegal right turn from South Main, there’s potential to collide with the vehicle on Park Drive.
Snow, when it piles up, obstructs visibility at the intersection even more. Years ago, MacKenzie said his own car was hit while trying to turn right on a winter day.
“In this incident, there was no car visible to my left when I had a green light. The motorist was not visible because they had not yet arrived at the intersection,” he said.
In the past six months, the intersection has seen two accidents. Due to complaints, the North Smithfield Police Department increased its presence last August and September, issuing 13 verbal warnings and three traffic violations in those two months.
Last year, the RI Department of Transportation added signs that read, “Stop here on red” and repainted the stop lines in the intersection. MacKenzie said he was pleased by the maintenance measure, but said there is still more that can be done.
He suggests traffic enforcement cameras, which are gaining popularity across the state, proving effective at reducing traffic violations with both speeding and red light infractions, by issuing a warning for the first infraction and then a subsequent citation by mail.
One challenge such a step would face is that the intersection sits on a border. While Park Drive is North Smithfield, South Main Street is in Woonsocket. This could prove difficult across town jurisdictions when deciding on issues of where to place the camera, what direction it should be facing, who issues tickets, who maintains the camera, etc.
Still, MacKenzie believes that more can be done to regulate the safety of the intersection.
“If a red light traffic camera were up, it would condition the (driver’s) response. If you get a ticket and pay it, you’re not going to do it a second time,” he said.
