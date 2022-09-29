NORTH SMITHFIELD – Residents of Woonsocket Hill Road say they remain concerned about heavy speeding there.
Michael Hennessy, of 980 Woonsocket Hill Road, spoke to the North Smithfield Town Council on Sept. 19 to address concerns over speeding.
“Six weeks ago, I called the highway department to put up 25 mph signs up on our streets. People are coming up the damn street 50 or 60 miles an hour, it’s ridiculous,” he said. Hennessy added that he can’t even get the road’s potholes fixed. He said a neighbor with two small children thanked him for speaking up, saying something has to be done.
“Someone’s going to get hurt, someone’s going to get killed. And what are you guys gonna do when that happens? You’ll do something you gotta do now,” he said.
“I gather you’ll look into that Mr. Zwolenski,” said Councilor Paul Vadenais. “If you and the chief could look into it, we would appreciate it.”
“That’s one dangerous road,” Zwolenski responded.
“Tomorrow I will contact the chief and the director of public works, and we’ll take a look at putting out signs. Just because the signs are out doesn’t automatically mean that people will slow down,” he said.
“I understand that, but it gives the police the basics,” said Hennessy.
Hennessy also expressed concern over tractor trailer traffic. Zwolenski said that once roads are improved, as Woonsocket Hill Road has been, traffic tends to speed up.
“The citizens need to be protected and it’s your job to do it,” said Hennessy. Zwolenski said the town has radar guns, but they have a limited number of police officers to enforce traffic laws.
“In a perfect world, people wouldn’t complain about raising taxes to add one or two police officers, then we can have a traffic squad that can be doing this day in or day out,” said Zwolenski. He added that North Smithfield doesn’t have the high traffic volume other municipalities do, but he will talk about proposing traffic cameras in the next budget.
“You will find that the people who are speeding are your neighbors,” he said.
The only way to stop it somewhat is to get some cameras that will automatically shoot their plates,” said Councilor Claire O’Hara. She added that she normally goes five miles above the speed limit, and trailers still pass her on Woonsocket Hill Road. O’Hara added that most of the drivers who are speeding are from Massachusetts.
Town residents also approached the council back in July to express concerns about traffic on Iron Mine Hill Road. Zwolenski told The Breeze that public works staff are ordering new signs, and a stripe for a stop sign is going to be painted on Iron Mine Hill Road. He said they have added police presence when possible, and credited the police force for their work with limited resources.
“Visually (police) is just a reminder to slow down,” said Zwolenski. In regards to Hennessy, he added that he spoke to him the next day after the Sept. 19 meeting, and DPW Director Ray Pendergast has ordered signs.
“They have to be at a place where they’re visible,” said Zwolenski.
