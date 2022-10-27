Crash

All that’s left of a bicycle after the crash at Diamond Hill Road and Pine Swamp Road that led officials to seek a study of the dangerous Cumberland intersection. They say the bicyclist was lucky to be alive.

CUMBERLAND – State officials have agreed to study what’s become known as the dangerous intersection of Diamond Hill Road where it meets Pine Swamp Road in Cumberland.

Officials are suggesting that a roundabout could be a potential solution to issues here.

