All that’s left of a bicycle after the crash at Diamond Hill Road and Pine Swamp Road that led officials to seek a study of the dangerous Cumberland intersection. They say the bicyclist was lucky to be alive.
CUMBERLAND – State officials have agreed to study what’s become known as the dangerous intersection of Diamond Hill Road where it meets Pine Swamp Road in Cumberland.
Officials are suggesting that a roundabout could be a potential solution to issues here.
State. Rep. Alex Marszalkowski, working with Cumberland officials, wrote to the state requesting the traffic study after a particularly serious accident between the operator of a car and a bicyclist recently happened at the intersection.
The bicycle rider was said to be lucky to be alive after the collision.
The situation at the intersection is exacerbated by the fact that Pine Swamp Road runs in a long hill going into it. Motorists have the option to turn right from Diamond Hill Road toward Wrentham in a separate lane from where drivers pull up to a stop sign to turn left to go up the hill toward Woonsocket.
“Simply put, there are too many severe accidents happening at this extremely busy intersection, and the danger threatening Cumberland’s residents and visitors is too great to ignore,” said Marszalkowski in a statement. “My hope is that this traffic study will result in several safety improvements to this intersection, protecting all who pass through this high-use roadway.”
Police Chief Matthew Benson, passing along information from Capt. Chris Iozzi, said it’s certainly a concerning intersection for a number of reasons, including drivers coming in too fast down the hill as others pull out in front of them. The way it’s designed, he said, he can see how it would cause accidents leading to injuries, and though he’s not sure what all the data could mean, the intersection could be worthy of a future roundabout similar to others up Diamond Hill Road, according to Iozzi.
Benson said Iozzi’s data collection shows that since 1998, or 24 years, there have been 134 total crashes here, with 99 classified as no injury at all, 22 as no visible injury, five as leading to bruises and abrasions, and another eight leading to bleeding or broken bones. The combined accidents involving injuries total about 9.7 percent, he noted.
In addition to other issues, solar glare at various times of year and various visual obstructions related to where traffic is coming from also contribute to accidents, said the chief.
Marszalkowski thanked Cumberland officials for helping in this request and RIDOT for taking the town’s concerns seriously.
