WOONSOCKET – With some weather forecasters predicting the storm of Jan. 29 could rival the Blizzard of ‘78 for one-day snow totals, staff at the Woonsocket Department of Public Works made sure they were prepared for all extremes.
As folks predictably flocked to the grocery stores and gas stations last Friday, DPW Director Steven D’Agostino and city workers braced themselves for a weekend of hard labor.
“The biggest tax in a storm like this is human,” said D’Agostino. “There is no second or third shift for these workers. They’re working 24, 36 hours straight.”
Before the storm last Friday, D’Agostino predicted to The Breeze that it could take up to a week to finish plowing and clearing roads, including residential offshoots and side-streets.
But far from the memorable scenes from 1978 of cars stranded and abandoned in the road, unplowed roads, and towns shut down for a week, the clearing crews in Woonsocket had all 17-18 inches of snow well under control by the end of the weekend.
When The Breeze spoke to him on Monday, D’Agostino sounded pleased and optimistic at the state of clearing, saying that everything went “quite well,” and that the crews prepared for the storm and executed the clean-up with precision. It was reported that there were minimal issues with equipment, and everything generally went off without a hitch.
By Sunday evening, public works employees had 80 percent of roads plowed down to pavement, and schools were ready to open by Monday. D’Agostino noted that there was never a moment during the storm when public safety services were unavailable due to road conditions.
“The storm was intense,” he said, calling it one of the top five storms in his eight years as DPW director. Public safety personnel stayed in close contact with plowing operations at every point in the process.
“The crew did an amazing job, and I don’t use that term loosely. Some worked almost 30 hours without rest,” D’Agostino said. “This was all made possible by them.”
In North Smithfield, Ray Pendergast Jr., director of Public Works in North Smithfield, worked with town employees for a continuous 35 hours this weekend to keep key roads cleared.
“This was the most unique and intense storm in quite some time, we had 15 trucks out and kept rotating them around emergency buildings to keep them open,” Pendergast told The Breeze on Monday night.
On Saturday, trucks went out as soon as the storm began, according to Pendergast, and worked until whiteout conditions in the afternoon forced them to take a break. They rested for two to three hours at a time throughout the night, alternating coverage. Luckily, they had recently stocked up on their road salt mixture.
Four snowplows broke down throughout the storm, which happens with routine use, so the town compensated by using pickup trucks with plows attached to the front.
“Over 20 inches, that’s tough for any municipality,” said Pendergast.
At this point, he said, they’re working on clearing snow away from intersections and corners of the roads. Although the pavement is clear, there isn’t any visibility at stop signs and intersection lights.
“And later this week it’s going to warm up,” Pendergast pointed out. As the snow melts, the town will be working to make sure drains are clear to mitigate flooding risk. “We just have to get through the next few days.”
