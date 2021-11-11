The following local events are taking place to honor veterans on Veterans Day, today, Thursday, Nov. 11, and this weekend.
• LeClair Kozlik Logan Bassett VFW Post 6342 will hold a Veterans Day ceremony today, Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., at Scouters Hall, 32 North Main St., North Smithfield. All are invited to attend. Following the ceremony there will be a free collation.
• The Lincoln Council Knights of Columbus, 171 Jenckes Hill Road, Lincoln, will host a breakfast in honor of veterans and first responders this Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8 to 11 a.m. The breakfast will be prepared by and served by members of the Knights of Columbus. All veterans and first responders and their family members in the community are welcome to attend. There is no charge for this full breakfast, but organizers will accept donations.
• The Pawtucket Veterans Council and the city of Pawtucket will hold its annual Veterans Day ceremony today, Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., at the War Memorial on the corner of Roosevelt Avenue and Exchange Street, Pawtucket. All are invited.
• Cumberland will host its annual Veterans Day ceremony Nov. 11 at 11 a.m. at the Monastery, 1464 Diamond Hill Road.
• Foster Memorial Post will conduct a Veterans Day observance today, Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., at the town memorial, located at the Eddy Building, South Killingly Road, Foster. All are welcome to attend.
• Post 19 American Legion will host a Veterans Day ceremony today, Thursday, Nov. 11, at 10:30 a.m., next to the Community House at 546 West Greenville Road, Scituate.
• The city of Woonsocket and the United Veterans Council will hold a Veterans Day observance today, Thursday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m., at the United Veterans Armed Forces Park on Davison Street, Woonsocket. Participants include local veterans organizations, city officials, the Woonsocket Police and Fire Department Honor Guards, the Woonsocket High School Band and Boy Scout Troop 2. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Museum of Work & Culture. Announcement will be made on WOON and WNRI radio.
• The town of Blackstone will honor its veterans Saturday, Nov. 13, at noon, at Roosevelt Park, St. Paul Street. The event will be an afternoon-long celebration featuring guest speakers, an obstacle course and closing fireworks. At 5 p.m., participants will be able to enjoy a bonfire followed by closing ceremonies. The fireworks are scheduled to start at 6 p.m.
