It seems as though politicians, especially presidential candidates, have taken some positions or made some statements recently that have me asking, “are they that stupid or do they think I’m that stupid?”

I try to look at a diversity of ideas on many subjects. My mother and father used to watch and invite my siblings and me to watch both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions on TV. Their position was it was important to know and understand what both sides were thinking. Often, I’d hear them say, “They must think we’re stupid, or worse, they are counting on us being stupid.” Which led me to wonder why we were investing any time into watching such boring nonsense instead of “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” or “77 Sunset Strip.”

Lewis Foster
Lewis Foster

The answer is Yes, they do think we're stupid. Take the jab! Trust me it's safe.

Nobody regrets not getting the jab.

Cincinnatus
Cincinnatus

Alot of issues brought to the for by Mr. Pitts, but I'll contain points to the sitting president and his plethora of lies. Here's just a few of the many that he has put forth over the years: Full academic law school scholarship, and the only one to have a scholarship, graduated top of his class, graduated with 3 degrees, won international moot court competition, His fight with "Corn Pop", Arrested with Nelson Mandela, raised in a Puerto Rican community, etc... Also, let's not forget the knee-slapper that he never discussed business with his son Hunter, but he publicly boasted about having a Ukrainian prosecutor fired. Lastly, how exactly does he possess all his wealth, given that he has been a public employee for 50 years? If Mr. Pitts is worried about lies being told, he should start at the top.

RedWave
RedWave

Do they think we are stupid when they tell us "bidenomics" is working?

How about telling us sleepy joe didn't have anything to do with his son's business dealings

