It seems as though politicians, especially presidential candidates, have taken some positions or made some statements recently that have me asking, “are they that stupid or do they think I’m that stupid?”
I try to look at a diversity of ideas on many subjects. My mother and father used to watch and invite my siblings and me to watch both the Republican and Democratic National Conventions on TV. Their position was it was important to know and understand what both sides were thinking. Often, I’d hear them say, “They must think we’re stupid, or worse, they are counting on us being stupid.” Which led me to wonder why we were investing any time into watching such boring nonsense instead of “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.” or “77 Sunset Strip.”
Recent news stories about both manmade unnatural disasters and political figures’ self-inflicted wounds have me thinking again about my parents’ words. It also has me asking elected officials and their adjacent cronies, “What the hell were you thinking, and do you really believe that any reasonable thoughtful person would go along with the crap you’re spewing into the universe?”
What were you thinking, Hunter Biden? What planet did you come from, Marjorie Taylor Greene? Bill Barr, really? Your come to Jesus is a day late and a dollar short.
Why is anybody still looking to increase drilling for and burning fossil fuels when the planet is already on fire? Are profits today really more important than a livable planet for our children?
Is it possible the U.S. and other so-called developed countries are seeing so many immigrants trying to escape the land of their birth is because we raided their natural resources so nothing grows there anymore. We repeatedly prop up, then overthrow dictatorships, then nickname them “Banana Republics.”
I suspect some of those Banana Republics are looking at the United States and saying, “Oh, you thought it couldn’t happen to you.”
Sometimes when all the evidence points to the fact that you lost, you lost.
I don’t see how saying my whole staff told me the truth, even though I hired them, I didn’t believe them. So I hired some new people who would tell me a lie that I wanted to believe, who I am now using as part of my defense strategy is to throw them under the bus.
How can anyone say it is my free-speech right to knowingly tell a lie to advance another?
How can anyone believe the stupid idea that the institution of slavery “benefited” the person who was enslaved. This is to believe that a whole group of human beings were willing to suffer 400 years of torture, separated families, rape, brutal unpaid labor and more so they could learn how to be a blacksmith?
It is even more stupid to think that by not teaching the truth, it stops being the truth. Everybody in this country should feel terrible about this sad chapter of American history, right along with Native American genocide. Learn it, then make a resolve to be a better people and a better, greater nation for all of our children.
Ricardo Pitts-Wiley is co-founder with wife Bernadet of Mixed Magic Theatre in Pawtucket.
(3) comments
The answer is Yes, they do think we're stupid. Take the jab! Trust me it's safe.
Nobody regrets not getting the jab.
Alot of issues brought to the for by Mr. Pitts, but I'll contain points to the sitting president and his plethora of lies. Here's just a few of the many that he has put forth over the years: Full academic law school scholarship, and the only one to have a scholarship, graduated top of his class, graduated with 3 degrees, won international moot court competition, His fight with "Corn Pop", Arrested with Nelson Mandela, raised in a Puerto Rican community, etc... Also, let's not forget the knee-slapper that he never discussed business with his son Hunter, but he publicly boasted about having a Ukrainian prosecutor fired. Lastly, how exactly does he possess all his wealth, given that he has been a public employee for 50 years? If Mr. Pitts is worried about lies being told, he should start at the top.
Do they think we are stupid when they tell us "bidenomics" is working?
How about telling us sleepy joe didn't have anything to do with his son's business dealings
