PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Historical Society will host veteran research and writer Christian McBurney on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 6 p.m., at the Aldrich House, 110 Benevolent St., for a program highlighting his latest work, "Dark Voyage: An American Privateer's War on Britain's African Slave Trade."
Based primarily on a little-known primary source penned by a Newport captain’s clerk, "The Journal of the Good Ship Marlborough," McBurney’s new book chronicles the voyage by this Rhode Island privateer to Africa with its goal of advancing the cause of America’s War of Independence by attacking British slave forts and capturing British slave ships in Africa. The program will focus on the mastermind behind the voyage, merchant John Brown of Providence, the disturbing mixed motivations of Brown and his privateersmen, and the startling unintended consequences of the attacks by the Marlborough and other American privateers in disrupting Britain’s huge slave trading industry. This is a previously unknown Rhode Island story with international implications.
