CRANSTON – Allison Dorocz and Justin Palmer announce their engagement.
She is the daughter of David and Donna Dorocz of Lincoln. He is the son of Tom and Elisabeth Palmer of Cranston.
The future bride graduated from the University of Rhode Island’s nursing program. She worked as a registered nurse in the ICU at Miriam Hospital for nine years and is now employed as a post-anesthesia care unit registered nurse at Kent Hospital.
The future groom graduated from Rhode Island College’s nursing program. He is employed as an ICU registered nurse at Miriam Hospital.
The couple is planning to wed on June 24, 2023, at the Pavilion at Grace in downtown Providence.
