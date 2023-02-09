CUMBERLAND – The weeks leading up to a Jan. 24 kidney transplant from Danielle Cook to her brother Rory Cardin were nervous ones, as their family wondered whether his body, which had survived on one functional kidney since birth, would accept its replacement.
The Breeze reported two days before Christmas on how the Cardins, of Cumberland, were laying low and staying healthy as they anticipated the big day, with surgery planned at Yale New Haven Hospital.
The surgery went very well, according to the siblings, with Cardin up and walking around and given a regular diet the next day and successfully discharged from the hospital three days later.
“I was given an extensive regimen of medications that I’m still getting used to, but so far the kidney itself is working very well,” said Cardin. “I have had little to no pain. The surgeon, the nurses, everyone on the team did a fantastic job caring for me while I as in the hospital and preparing me for home.”
Last Tuesday, Jan. 31, Danielle and Rory got together to celebrate their first-week “kidney-versary.”
“We didn’t do much with us still both recovering, but it was nice to have the family together in one place,” he said. “It’s been an absolute blessing of an experience so far, and my sister’s gift has been treating me very well. Being off dialysis as well has given me a new sense of freedom.”
A GoFundMe “Kidney for Cardin” fundraiser organized by Rory for his sister more than doubled a $5,000 goal, taking in more than $11,000 for the family. The money helped cover expenses while Danielle, a single mother, is out of work.
“Our family and friends continue to show their outpouring of love to my sister and I not only through the donations to the GoFundMe, but also through incredible acts of kindness by making us meals and through their prayers and well-wishes,” he said.
He said he’s working hard to stick to orders from his doctors, knowing that if he does so, it will help him take care of this kidney his sister selflessly gave him for as long as possible.
Rory was born with polycystic kidney disease, which led to him having only one kidney throughout his life. He was able to live on that one kidney until age 33, when it failed and he was put on dialysis. Rory had gone on the organ donor transplant list in hopes of receiving a kidney, but the wait time was six to eight years, and that’s for a deceased donor. His sister went through the process to see if she would be a compatible match for a living donation, and was approved to donate. The new kidney is expected to last up to 20 years.
Their parents, Mary and Michael Cardin of Cumberland Hill, were not able to donate because of pre-existing conditions.
