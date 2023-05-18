I needed to reply to Mr. Spazzano’s letter regarding guns and his defense of assault weapons. After your letter was published yet another tragedy has happened. Eight more innocent lives taken in a senseless shooting in Texas. You imply that if AR-15’s are banned we will not have a “cohesive society.” I believe that a cohesive society is one where we can worship at our church, buy groceries for home, attend a country music festival, go see a movie with friends, attend school and learn, or go to a mall with family to shop all without being worried that we will be next, or is this too lofty a goal? Can we please participate in the activities that we love without fearing for our lives?

These killing machines that you so vehemently defend are dangerous and destructive and have no place here. These guns were developed for war. To be able to hunt and kill the enemy. This lighter weapon was easier for our boys to carry so that they could kill more Viet Cong. Why are they so good at killing? Because their bullets do more damage than regular bullets. They cause massive organ and tissue destruction that doctors simply cannot repair.

