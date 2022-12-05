PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is reminding Rhode Islanders in a press release that solid, fluorescent orange must be worn in all state management areas and undeveloped state parks during the designated hunting seasons. Throughout shotgun deer season, which opened on Dec. 3, users of these recreational areas and hunters must wear 500 square inches of solid, daylight fluorescent orange clothing. An orange vest and hat worn above the waist that’s 20 inches long by 25 inches wide has 500 square inches of surface area. During the shotgun deer season, archers and waterfowl hunters are exempt from wearing orange in areas of the state that are limited to archery hunting only and waterfowl hunters hunting only from a boat or blind, over water or field, and when done in conjunction with decoys.
DEM also is reminding Rhode Island deer hunters that all deer taken during the first two days of shotgun deer season – Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4 – must be physically checked at one of five state-run biological check stations. This includes deer taken with archery equipment. Exempt from this requirement are deer taken on Patience Island, Prudence Island, and Block Island; these must be reported using the online licensing system, https://rio.ri.gov.
Operating Hours are 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. daily. The five check stations are located at:
• Arcadia Management Area: Route 165, Ten Rod Road at Wood River, Exeter, Phone: 401-539-7117
• Carolina Management Area: Pine Hill Road, Richmond, Phone: 401-364-3483
Check stations allow biologists and volunteers to collect samples and take data that provide insight into the overall health of Rhode Island’s deer herd. Outside of check stations, hunters are required to report their deer harvest online, https://rio.ri.gov, within 24 hours of harvest. Deer must be tagged in the field, with a valid deer tag for the appropriate season, immediately upon taking. Those who do not have internet service or cellular data access may call DFW at 401-789-0281, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday to report their harvest.
A hunting license can be purchased online on DEM’S Rhode Island Outdoors (RIO) portal. DEM’s website, www.dem.ri.gov/huntfish also acts as a portal to help plan adventures that make the most of Rhode Island's great outdoors. It links to information on hunting and fishing opportunities, trails, and natural areas through a variety of maps, as well as certification information for hunter safety and boating safety.
For more information on DEM programs and services, visit www.dem.ri.gov. Follow DEM on Twitter (@RhodeIslandDEM), Facebook, or Instagram (@rhodeisland.dem and @ri.fishandwildlife).
