PROVIDENCE – The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is reminding Rhode Islanders in a press release that solid, fluorescent orange must be worn in all state management areas and undeveloped state parks during the designated hunting seasons. Throughout shotgun deer season, which opened on Dec. 3, users of these recreational areas and hunters must wear 500 square inches of solid, daylight fluorescent orange clothing. An orange vest and hat worn above the waist that’s 20 inches long by 25 inches wide has 500 square inches of surface area. During the shotgun deer season, archers and waterfowl hunters are exempt from wearing orange in areas of the state that are limited to archery hunting only and waterfowl hunters hunting only from a boat or blind, over water or field, and when done in conjunction with decoys.

DEM also is reminding Rhode Island deer hunters that all deer taken during the first two days of shotgun deer season – Saturday, Dec. 3, and Sunday, Dec. 4 – must be physically checked at one of five state-run biological check stations. This includes deer taken with archery equipment. Exempt from this requirement are deer taken on Patience Island, Prudence Island, and Block Island; these must be reported using the online licensing system, https://rio.ri.gov.

