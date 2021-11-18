CUMBERLAND – The flooding problem on Sneech Pond Road has been fixed, say officials and affected residents, a welcome relief, say Leann and Ray Barry, after their yard and home collected feet of water in an earlier storm.
The Breeze reported early last month that the Rhode Island Department of Transportation was declining to fix what was said to be a broken pipe under the roadway in Arnold Mills near Nate Whipple Highway, with representatives saying that the pipe must have been illegally installed at some point because there was no record of it, and that the property owners might be liable for the work.
“We believe we cured the problem,” said Mayor Jeff Mutter, saying the town worked with the state in “kind of a joint effort up there.”
Leann Barry said state crews did extensive work to rip up the roadway and replace the pipe, which she said had broken toward the middle of where it rests under the roadway, taking water away from their property located between the reservoir and the roadway.
The Barrys live in the 1816 Dr. Halsey Walcott property at 304 Sneech Pond Road, which later became the Perkins Store. They previously said that repeated flooding was wearing away their property and putting the old home in jeopardy.
Mutter said town crews snaked cameras through the pipe to find the blockage. “We’re keeping our fingers crossed,” he said. “We’re feeling like we fixed it.”
He said there was a lot of communication back and forth between the town, state and property owners, and the owners signed a waiver to allow workers onto their property. He said it was great to see the water start flowing again.
Barry said she felt like the pressure put on by the media exposure certainly helped get the work completed, and the mayor was very helpful in making sure the problem was addressed. This was a happy conclusion all around, she said.
