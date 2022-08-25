PAWTUCKET – In September 1972, 10,000 volunteers lined the banks of the Blackstone River to remove many tons of trash, including appliances, furniture, cars and even a school bus from its banks. That day became the largest one-day regional environmental clean-up in American history.

Five decades later, the goal this Saturday, Aug. 27, is to meet and exceed that total number of volunteers to take the river to the next level of clean. With water levels so low, there are may be plenty of trash to find that wouldn’t typically be accessible.

