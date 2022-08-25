PAWTUCKET – In September 1972, 10,000 volunteers lined the banks of the Blackstone River to remove many tons of trash, including appliances, furniture, cars and even a school bus from its banks. That day became the largest one-day regional environmental clean-up in American history.
Five decades later, the goal this Saturday, Aug. 27, is to meet and exceed that total number of volunteers to take the river to the next level of clean. With water levels so low, there are may be plenty of trash to find that wouldn’t typically be accessible.
Donna Kaehler, of Keep Blackstone Valley Beautiful and the key organizer on the project, said ZAP the Blackstone still needs plenty of volunteers.
“We want everyone to be part of the biggest cleanup in 50 years,” she said.
This is an opportunity for people of all ages, from anywhere in the Blackstone Watershed to volunteer for a short time, or a longer period, as organizers strive to ZAP (zero away pollution) in the Blackstone Valley.
Many groups are looking for volunteers to join them, said Kaehler, with many towns coordinating their portion of the project alongside existing annual cleanup efforts.
Individuals can also go out on their own and do a street or area they see in need. The hope, said Kaehler, is for everyone to do at least one bag of litter.
“If that happens, we would have a great result,” she said.
Supplies (trash bags, gloves and some grabbers) will be available with individual groups/communities, or can be picked up at the Blackstone Valley Visitor Center, 175 Main St., in Pawtucket, each day between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Organizers are asking volunteers if they have one or two bags to bring home with them and place in the weekly trash. If their cleanup has more bags, and they need them picked up, they should identify that fact on their results form.
Share photos on social media using #Zap50.
There are many groups hosting events on their own. Kaehler is doing one in Smithfield.
“ZAP is rallying everyone to get involved with a town, group, or go out individually,” she said.
While less visible than the large debris on the Blackstone’s banks in 1972, pollutants, litter, erosion, invasive species, and maintaining down-river debris are some issues still being faced in 2022.
The clean-up is a two-state effort targeting litter on streets and everywhere in the Blackstone River watershed. Cleaning the watershed cleans the river and beyond to the oceans.
“Eighty percent of ocean litter comes from the land, so let’s get to cleaning these inland areas, and we will be reducing litter in our oceans,” states a release.
When all is said and done following the Aug. 27 event, everyone will come together and celebrate their success on Sept 10 at the Slater Mill on Roosevelt Avenue in Pawtucket. Come for the ZAP the Blackstone Revival Celebration, including free music, speeches and lots of thanking everyone who has been working toward a better environment for the past 50 years.
The free Sept. 10 event, running 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., will feature Mark Cutler and Men of Great Courage, Eastern Medicine Singers, Steve Smith and the Nakeds, Ian O’Neil from Deer Tick, J. Michael Graham, and Partington & Sweeney.
Sign-ups and additional information can be found at zaptheblackstone.com, or contact Kaehler at 401-724-2200, ext. 209.
