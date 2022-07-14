PROVIDENCE – The Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council is once again excited to offer free canoe rides on the Woonasquatucket River in Providence on Thursday evenings from 4 to 6 p.m. throughout July and August.
Meet at the Fish ladder at Riverside Park, 50 Aleppo St., Providence. On-site registration is required for adults and children, and all ages are welcome. The WRWC’s experienced paddle team will guide participants up and down the river for about a 10-minute loop, where participants will likely see painted turtles basking on the banks and red-winged black birds flying ahead on this surprisingly peaceful stretch of the river.
Paddles and life jackets are provided by the organization. Participants must sign a waiver and wear a life jacket in order to ride. All youth must be accompanied to the launch site by a parent or guardian.
The WRWC also invites the public to check out the Explore the Woonasquatucket- Source to Sea recreational series. From the headwaters of the Woonasquatucket in North Smithfield to downtown Providence, the series tours beautiful and historic sites throughout the Woonasquatucket River watershed, with paddle trips, hikes, and bike rides. Check out the full schedule at WRWC.org/events.
For all Source to Sea events, pre-registration is required. For paddling trips, paddles and life jackets are provided. For participants who are using a WRWC kayak, the cost is $35/person, $50 total for a canoe, and for participants bringing their own boat, the price is $25/person.
