Amaral Building

CUMBERLAND – With two meetings in hand and with a growing comfort level on the topic they’re tasked with, members of the new Amaral Building Committee are diving headlong into the job of creating a vibrant community resource center at 16 Mill St. next to Town Hall.

At a Dec. 20 committee meeting, members focused on the process for getting several preliminary tasks completed, including seeking interest from companies in completing a detailed survey of the property.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.