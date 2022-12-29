CUMBERLAND – With two meetings in hand and with a growing comfort level on the topic they’re tasked with, members of the new Amaral Building Committee are diving headlong into the job of creating a vibrant community resource center at 16 Mill St. next to Town Hall.
At a Dec. 20 committee meeting, members focused on the process for getting several preliminary tasks completed, including seeking interest from companies in completing a detailed survey of the property.
The committee will also issue a request for qualifications from companies interested in providing architectural services for the work, a project that’s expected to take up to two years.
The new committee previously met for a walk-through of the property at 16 Mill St. next to Town Hall. For members other than Carlos Neves, who grew up in the building, it was their first time doing a walk-through. Several members took the opportunity to make the adventurous climb to the second floor as well, which is not currently accessible by a stairway.
At that previous meeting, Community Outreach Coordinator Sarah King and Town Planner Glenn Modica explained that the big first step will be reviewing a draft architectural request for qualifications, issuing it, and then reviewing the bidders. That will allow them to get an architect on board for the design.
A draft presented by Modica detailed the history of the 1890 building through its many uses, including as a post office and store.
Committee members on Dec. 20 voted to elect Bruce Lemois as temporary chairperson and Jess Kubiak as temporary vice chairperson as everyone looks to get their feet wet and get a handle on the workings of the committee. King was voted to remain as clerk.
Town Council President Mike Kinch thanked members for volunteering to serve, reminding them that the intent from the town for the community center was to target specific needs in town, including food insecurity, homelessness, and veterans’ issues, among others. Statistically, Cumberland does have these issues even if people don’t realize it, he said.
A “special guest” participant in the process is Carlos Neves, of the Neves family that sold the building in 1998. He was there on Dec. 20 and will be an invaluable resource going forward as the committee tries to understand the nuances of the building and how it can best be used, said members.
The total cost of the project is estimated at about $1.8 million, including a $1 million Community Development Block Grant, and will result in a top-to-bottom reimagining of an old building that’s seen far better days. The town is providing a $625,000 match from its American Rescue Plan Act fund.
Members of the committee, including alternates, are Modica, King, Kubiak, Lemois, Neves, Ashley Dopart, Jeremy Scott, Matthew Bessette, and Michael Mitchell.
The committee is planning a Feb. 16 meeting to evaluate proposals from companies.
