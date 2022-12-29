CUMBERLAND – The Town Council has set aside a meeting on Jan. 4 to consider applications and interview people interested in the vacant School Committee seat.
Council President Mike Kinch, at the Dec. 21 council meeting, said it will be important to get the School Committee’s input on the selection, and they expected to email resumes and letters of interest to School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman.
He said he expects an inclusive and transparent process, with applicants introducing themselves and being questioned by the council.
Kinch said he wanted to keep the agenda as light as possible on Jan. 4 to give the appointment their undivided attention. The only other items to make the agenda will be urgent ones that can’t wait.
The council has the legal authority to appoint someone to replaced resigned school board member Paul DiModica. The process is drawing far more interest than the typical election for School Committee, with people apparently enticed by the fact that they don’t have to run a campaign for the seat.
Those who have submitted applications so far, as of press time, include Tracey Cook, Jim Higgins, Caleb Jacobson, Brian Plouffe, Amy Vogel, Paul Young Jr., Noel Mark Chambers, Michael Boday, Armen Casparian, Lisa O’Connell, and Timothy Iwuc. Applications were due by Dec. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.