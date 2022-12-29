CUMBERLAND – The Town Council has set aside a meeting on Jan. 4 to consider applications and interview people interested in the vacant School Committee seat.

Council President Mike Kinch, at the Dec. 21 council meeting, said it will be important to get the School Committee’s input on the selection, and they expected to email resumes and letters of interest to School Committee Chairperson Karen Freedman.

