LINCOLN – The Lincoln School Department has teamed up with the Rhode Island Office of Diversity, Equity & Opportunity to expand opportunities for Lincoln’s minority students after graduation.
Lincoln resident Tomás Ávila, who serves as associate director of the ODEO, spoke with the Lincoln School Committee last week on the 55th anniversary of the state’s housing legislation that ended housing discrimination, opening up new opportunities for minorities to become homeowners.
As part of his role with ODEO, Ávila said they’re striving to create equal employment opportunities for R.I. minorities and minority business enterprises, or MBEs.
They’ve had a lot of discussions about expanding participation in the state’s MBE program, he said, while offering local minority-owned businesses the resources they need to thrive.
“We thought about starting a program that would eventually allow us to develop future MBEs, and had the idea to start with students,” he said.
They presented the idea to Superintendent Larry Filippeli and School Committee member Mario Carreno, who works for the Rhode Island Department of Education.
The idea is that Lincoln High School career and technical education students who are already taking classes like carpentry and automotive would be connected with local minority-owned businesses.
The partnerships would help the students make industry connections while in high school, fostering opportunities for hands-on training and experience. After graduation, they’ll be better suited to start developing their own MBEs. In Ávila’s words, they’ll be helping to grow businesses in their own communities.
Carreno said the partnership is a great opportunity to link students and business leaders in Lincoln “to create a high level of success for those students in the future.”
Carreno said the program is a true pilot, and that it’s in the planning stages right now. It’s also the first of its kind in Rhode Island.
“No one else is doing this,” he said, adding, “We’re hoping to create a model of success here for the rest of the state to follow.”
