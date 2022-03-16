PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket International Women’s Day Committee, in cooperation with Senator Sandra Cano and the Office of Mayor Grebien, held the eighth annual Pawtucket International Women’s Day Celebration on March 8.
This year’s event highlighted a panel including three community members chosen by the committee who have exemplified the theme of “Providing Healing and Promoting Health” including Ashley Perry, Elizabeth Moreira, and Maria Isabel Marin through their work relating to health matters.
The panelists were joined by three Pawtucket High School Student Leaders, Kate McLean, Arissa Campbell, and Victoria Quinn.
“I am thrilled to be a representative of this community with women of this stature and commitment to bettering themselves and each other while supporting our residents and businesses,” said Sen. Sandra Cano. “It’s a privilege to see how much this event has grown and the impact it has on our city as we move it back to in person.”
“I am honored to be able to share stories with these successful and impactful women and I think we can all learn something from them,” said committee Chairwoman Erin Dube. “Whether it is work ethic or outlook these women are an inspiration and a great representation of our community.”
