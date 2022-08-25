NORTH SMITHFIELD – On the same day the attorney general’s office released a report of its findings regarding alleged hazing at North Smithfield High School, school officials met last week to support the ongoing investigation and discuss setting policies for protecting students in the upcoming school year.
“As superintendent, it is my critical responsibility to ensure the safety and security of every student that attends North Smithfield Public Schools,” said Supt. Michael St. Jean during the School Committee meeting of Aug. 16.
According to the AG’s office, several credible individuals had reported that they had witnessed older members of the football team engaging in physical contact with other members, including in the “buttocks and sensitive areas,” but they have yet to have any victims come forward to share what that alleged observed contact exactly entailed.
“When any allegation is made particularly hazing that is sexual assault, we have an urgent responsible to act,” said St. Jean, adding that he was hoping that the committee would come up with new policies and protocols for the upcoming school year. He asked for the public’s patience, as the investigation is not over.
“The committee and the district all acted appropriately under the circumstances,” said Chairperson James Lombardi. He said they had to act under the letter of the law and report the allegations.
“At our last North Smithfield School Committee meeting in August, Supt. St. Jean indicated that he would be bringing some proposed updated policies before the School Committee, and I anticipate that will be at our next regular meeting,” said member William Connell in a statement to The Breeze.
During a meeting in late July, members of the football team spoke out against the hazing allegations in front of the School Committee. They questioned how the committee and administration addressed the situation, saying that they had been “thrown” to the public for judgment and ridicule. They also questioned the pace of the investigation.
“We’re just kids trying to play the game we love ... we’re playing for college scholarship ... this is keeping our future on hold,” said North Smithfield Football Captain Zack Kerrigan during an earlier episode of a Rhode Island-based podcast titled “Can We Keep It Real.” The podcast is hosted by Michael Rebello, who advertises his podcast as “a leader in local youth and high school sports podcasting.”
Kerrigan was joined in that episode by teammates Cole Vowels and Charles Rapoza. Team leaders have denied that anything happened or could have happened behind their backs.
Vowels would also go on to say that the ongoing investigation has caused many members of the team to be impacted mentally.
