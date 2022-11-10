Social media is part of all of our lives. Some of you may only use Facebook to stay connected with family here and there. Maybe you use LinkedIn to keep your resume up to date and connect with professional colleagues. Others, like myself, may use Twitter as their primary source of news content (make sure you follow The Valley Breeze on the socials, obviously!) Many people use Instagram and TikTok to share their lives and learn new things.
The truth is, even those who may not be actively participating in any social media platform are still impacted in one way or another by their reach. For example, your shopping habits, hobbies and interests, and even your political affiliations are all collected, measured, and used by social media companies and others to communicate with you, and about you.
As a teenager, my first taste of social media was AOL Instant Messenger (AIM) and MySpace. And let me tell you, I wish we could go back to the simple times when leaving song lyrics in your AIM away message and choosing my top eight was my biggest problem of the day.
The world has changed in the last two decades, partly due to the social and economic impacts of social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter. Today Meta, formerly known as Facebook, owns a monopoly of platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. These platforms have changed how people consume information and communicate. For example, we have seen how information shared through Facebook and WhatsApp has impacted elections and civil disobedience. Recently, Twitter has been all over the news due to its new owner, billionaire Elon Musk. While we’ve already begun to see the impact of the platform’s new owner, I believe this is only the beginning of a more significant change for Twitter.
The question I’ve been pondering more and more is, have we gone too far in the age of social media? Personally and professionally, a big part of my life revolves around social media. However, I have also realized how dependent and exhausted I have become with it. For many years, Facebook, WhatsApp, and Twitter allowed me to stay connected with my family overseas while staying updated on the latest news and events. Instagram functioned as a curated version of our lives where to post great meals and vacations but never the mess behind the lens.
While it may have helped us reach out to the world, social media has made our world so much smaller. We are more likely to friend, like, or follow people whose opinions and lives are similar to ours. As a result, we’ve grown more comfortable with becoming “trolls” and “keyboard warriors” while forgetting to have compassion for people’s humanity.
There is no doubt that social media platforms are here to stay. They’ll continue to evolve and bring us into the fold one way or another. I hope that as social media and technology continue to grow and change, so do we. I hope we can remember that there is a human behind every screen, that gathering information from reliable sources is essential and that the world is much larger than we believe. I hope that we continue being eager to learn more about the world outside.
Marcela Betancur is the proud daughter of Colombian immigrants and currently serves as the director of the Latino Policy Institute at RWU.
The opinions expressed in this column are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of the Latino Policy Institute or Roger Williams University.
