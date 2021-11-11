SCITUATE – North Scituate Public Library, 606 West Greenville Road, is beginning a roof replacement project on Tuesday, Nov. 16. The library’s hours will change for approximately three weeks.
Open hours will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18; Monday, Nov. 22; Monday, Nov. 29; Thursday, Dec. 2; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24.
Regular hours will resume as quickly as possible and updates will be on the library’s website and social media.
Visit www.scituatelibrary.org or call 401-647-5133.
