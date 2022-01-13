On Thursday mornings, I’ll often find Rhea Bouchard Powers at Walnut Hill Bowl in Woonsocket, waiting for The Valley Breeze to arrive so she can see how her column looks in print.
Rhea has always been one of our most popular writers, and that pride she feels as those around her at the bowling alley read her latest thoughts is a big reason why. Since the early days of this newspaper, she’s connected with readers where they are, sharing thoughts related to their mutual joys, questions and struggles.
I personally want to thank Rhea for her commitment to delivering her “My Life” column so faithfully all these years. She deserves this well-earned retirement. And who knows, as I’ve told her, I hope she’ll pop back in with a thought or two every once in a while.
While we also said a very sad goodbye to longtime recipe columnist Rhonda Hanson last spring and film reviewer Tom Burke a year ago, we’ve also welcomed some new perspectives in recent years, including Observer columnist Larry Sasso in 2019 and book reviewer Jim Raftus last year. We’ve brought back Arlene Violet and Tom Ward for monthly columns, and added regular contributors Marcela Betancur and Ricardo Pitts-Wiley in recent months. As theaters have reopened, Frank O’Donnell has also brought back his regular entertainment pieces.
Here’s where you come in. I’d love some suggestions from you our readers on others who might have a unique point of view to share. We’re always open to ideas on new features, and the people who read this newspaper have the best ones to offer feedback because they’re the ones who read it every week.
Journalism Day
The Rhode Island Press Association, which I serve as co-president of, is officially planning High School Journalism Day to be held on a Friday this May. It’ll be a great virtual event for young people with an interest in a journalism career or who are just interested in the role journalism plays in this great country of ours. The day will include panel discussions with a number of local journalists on exciting topics such as stories that make a difference. Reach out to me if you’re a high school student or staff member who’s interested in having your school take part.
Helping small businesses
Our Breeze team is working on an upcoming special edition on how area businesses big and small are dealing with the never-ending challenges of recruiting employees and staying in business. If you know someone who’s shown remarkable innovation or determination during these trying times, we’d love to hear from you. Shoot me an email at ethan@valleybreeze.com and tell me all about them.
Now is the time more than ever to support our local businesses. They’ve been through it, and could use our help as we navigate the impacts of the latest variant.
We’re so thankful to all the businesses that support the local news mission by carrying The Breeze in your stores. In return, we’re happy to help boost foot traffic, and we hope the stories we report help make a difference in your lives.
One of the best ways you can support a local business is by being kind to their employees. There’s no doubt that part of the current staffing situation is related to how workers have been treated by certain customers taking their stress out on them. After watching a couple of recent blow-ups at local stores over little or nothing, I tweeted a couple of thoughts that seemed to resonate with people.
“I know there’s a lot of stress out there, but don’t give up on kindness,” I said. “No one’s perfect, but many are trying their best.”
Ethan Shorey has been editor of The Valley Breeze’s five community newspapers since 2017. He loves shopping at local businesses whenever possible, and is particularly fond of the sushi at Dave’s.
