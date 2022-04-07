Early on in the pandemic, our team here at The Breeze decided that we weren’t going to allow the difficult circumstances we were all experiencing lessen our support to the communities we cover, not only through our coverage, but in money, time, and organizing.
This newspaper, as it’s been since the beginning almost exactly 26 years ago, is here for the good of our communities. “Making our communities stronger by telling their stories,” as our mission states, is what we’re all about, but we believe what we preach in print should also be lived out, which is why giving back continues to be such a priority for us.
Though it wasn’t always easy, we were able to meet and even exceed our goals last year and in the early months of 2022.
Over the weekend, we again sponsored Yellow Bag Day, a community cleanup taking place in Cumberland and Lincoln, contributing the bags needed for the effort. Tom Ward, retired Breeze publisher who organized volunteers, had glowing reports on the outcome, including new areas cleaned up for the first time.
We, like many of you, have noticed a huge increase in litter during the pandemic (stop throwing your liquor nips out the window!), and we’ll continue to draw attention to needed cleanups going forward, including this fall’s ZAP cleanup of the Blackstone River Watershed.
In addition to investing in quality news reporting every week (we learned last week that we’ve won a paper record five awards in the New England Better Newspaper Competition!), here are some of the other ways we (and you!) continue to invest in our people and communities:
• With money donated by readers through our Birthday Club, we were able this spring to give $150 donations apiece to six local organizations, including St. Mary’s Home for Children in North Providence, the Northern Rhode Island Community Food Bank in Cumberland, and the Blackstone Valley Emergency Food Center in Pawtucket, among others. Thank you!
• The Breeze sponsors and organizes the Rhode Island State Spelling Bee, overcoming the challenges of holding it virtually during the pandemic. We pay to send the winner and their parents to the National Spelling Bee.
• For Christmas 2021, our small staff set a company record by buying and donating more than 500 food items for the Northern Rhode Island Food Pantry.
• Our staff became more involved in promoting student journalism, serving as journalism advisory board members and career day contributors at local high schools, running journalism seminars for local students or Scout troops using resources from the News Literacy Project, and donating ad space to that same organization.
If our mission is truly making our communities stronger, we believe we should be living that out in the cities and towns we live in and serve.
We’re forever grateful to you, our readers. You learn about local needs in these pages each week and you jump to help. You show up when the call is made, contribute where needed, and endlessly care about the well-being of your neighbors.
Ethan Shorey has been chief editor of The Valley Breeze since 2017 and a reporter for its five editions since 2006. He has never been a spelling bee champion, but sure would like to be someday.
