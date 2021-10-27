The Valley Breeze is seeking to hire a full-time reporter/editor who will split their week between reporting and editing/layout/production for our award-winning newspapers.
Experience with covering local news and editing stories is required, and the ideal candidate will have a keen understanding of why local news coverage is needed and how to deliver it in a compelling way.
We’re looking for someone with at least two years of relevant experience in the field who is seeking a rewarding work experience with a local news leader. We offer flexible hours to accommodate an employee’s life outside of work, including some working from home, but hours near deadlines are more firm.
Stories will often be assigned, but the chosen candidate will also have a chance to find their own topics of interest and go more in-depth on issues. On the editing/layout side especially, a firm grasp of English and grammar and attention to detail are necessary.
Competitive pay and the chance to be part of the leading news team in the Blackstone Valley and a growing media company in Rhode Island. Benefits include medical, dental, vision and life insurance, paid vacation and 401k.
Please send cover letter and resume to ethan@valleybreeze.com.
