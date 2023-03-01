North Providence pool and physical fitness center infant swimming instructor Tiffany Smith watches closely as 8-month-old Eloise Bentley-Merolla enjoys her very first dip into a pool during an infant swimming class at the North Providence pool on Monday afternoon.
North Providence pool and physical fitness center infant swimming instructor Tiffany Smith watches closely as 8-month-old Eloise Bentley-Merolla enjoys her very first dip into a pool during an infant swimming class at the North Providence pool on Monday afternoon.
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Pool and Fitness Center is an underutilized and underappreciated resource in North Providence, say officials, one of only 10 or so community-operated pools still left in Rhode Island, some of which are outdoors.
To better take advantage of this “special and unique opportunity,” they’re now announcing the availability for residents and groups to rent swim lanes, fitness equipment and the multi-purpose room, as well as promoting affordable annual memberships, all in hopes of creating more of a YMCA experience for more people.
“We really have this unique ability, not only with the pool but we have the fitness center,” said Recreation Director Jeannie Vickers.
The idea for this came out of people calling to see if they could rent one lane of the pool, said Vickers, including Orca Aquatics, Float 4 Life, and dragon boat kayakers. Only one of “six huge lanes” is rented out, she said, leaving the rest of the pool for everyone else to use and preventing the need to raise membership fees. All of this recent interest has come without even making a big announcement, she said.
“We’re doing really great on this one-lane rental concept,” she said, but the fitness center and multi-purpose room offer so many more opportunities for combined activities. She said she knows plenty of physical therapists have a lot of clients who could benefit from water therapy.
Interested parties may include but are not limited to swim and exercise instructors, personal trainers, physical therapists, yogis, athletic/school personnel, and summer program coordinators.
An open house has been scheduled for Wednesday, March 22, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. so those interested may tour the facility. A staff member will be available to answer any questions. Contact the North Providence Recreation Department at 401-719-1633 or fitnesscoordinator@northprovidenceri.gov.
Vickers said every rental is different, so there’s really no set fee, with so many needs and variations in arrangements. She said she could envision personal trainers renting out fitness equipment for hours a day and running their classes out of the building. Many renters, such as the kayak racers, like to pair water time with lifting in the weight room. As people are introduced to the facility through rentals, she said, they’re becoming more likely to see the value of a membership.
Vickers said Mayor Charles Lombardi was thrilled with the idea, understanding that the town has a beautiful facility that not enough people know about.
North Providence is currently seeing a good deal of overflow from Cumberland’s pool being shut down, said Vickers.
Fees vary, but the cost of a yearly membership for a family is $300 for a resident family per year, $525 for a non-resident family.
The town still offers so much value for the cost of its programs, she said, including summer day camp at $475, a program that’s gotten so busy that there’s a waiting list of at least 150 people by April hoping to get into it. In fairness to everyone, the list doesn’t start to be formulated until March 1 when people are allowed to start calling, she said.
“We do a lot of a little amount of money,” she said. “That’s a credit to the mayor, he’s all about that when it comes to kids and family.”
There have been some hiccups along the way, such as when users of the pool were at first shocked to see infants just being thrown into the rented lane, said Vickers, but people make adjustments.
Lombardi said this week that he loves the idea from Vickers because the town needs to generate more revenue from its “biggest secret” and “beautiful facility.” He said there’s been a lot of interest in the center even from other communities, but for some reason attendance still hasn’t ballooned.
“We’re going to do whatever we can do to encourage more people to enjoy it, because that’s what it’s all about,” he said. The facility is expensive to operate, he said, including a replacement pump for $19,000 just last week, but it’s worth it.
Call 401-719-1633 for more information on rentals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments that will be deleted include:
What we at The Breeze would truly like to see are comments that add history and context to a story or that use criticism constructively.