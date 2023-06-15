LOWELL, Mass. – Several environmental organizations are banding together in calling for volunteers to help remove invasive water chestnut from local ponds in the Blackstone and Ten Mile River watersheds, located in Southeast Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The events will be held throughout the month of June and are open to all members of the community. No experience is necessary.

Water chestnut has been identified in 19 locations throughout Rhode Island and at least 16 waterbodies in Massachusetts. It can impede recreational activities and cause significant economic and environmental harm. The floating plant’s foliage grows quickly and forms dense mats of vegetation that can interfere with paddling, boating, swimming, fishing, and flood storage capacity. If uncontrolled, water chestnut outcompetes native aquatic plants, jeopardizes biodiversity, alters fish and wildlife habitat, and disrupts the ecological balance of aquatic ecosystems. Water chestnut is difficult and costly to control once established, as it can produce large numbers of thorny seeds that can remain viable for several years.

