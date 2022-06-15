CENTRAL FALLS – A local Eagle Scout candidate has unveiled a newly renovated dog park after raising nearly $10,000 for the project.
On June 5, Alejandro Zuluaga presented his Eagle project, dubbed “A Round of ApPaws,” and cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Sacred Heart Dog Park in Central Falls. Zuluaga, a 16-year-old sophomore at Blackstone Valley Prep High School in Cumberland, raised nearly $10,000 for materials for the park. He organized fellow Scouts and parents to help him with the renovations, which included placing mulch, repainting picnic tables, and installing activities for dogs.
For the grand opening of the new dog park on June 5, Zuluaga welcomed Central Falls neighbors and their dogs to the renovated facility, celebrating the completion of the months-long community project. Zuluaga is the 25th Eagle Scout to come through the Scoutreach program, which provides special leadership for Troops in urban and rural setting,– ensuring that all Scouts have access to programming regardless of circumstances, neighborhood, or ethnic background. The non-traditional scouting program provides youth with the skills they need to succeed and highlights values, learning-by-doing, fun, and positive role models.
Tim McCandless, Scout executive and CEO of the Narragansett Council, was in attendance along with Maria Rivera, mayor of Central Falls, Central Falls Parks and Recreation Director Alberto Rivas, and Councilor Tatiana Baena.
While not a resident of Central Falls, Zuluaga said he chose to renovate the Sacred Heart Dog Park because he spent a significant portion of his scouting career as a member of Troop 3 Central Falls and identified the renovation of the park as a project he wanted to take on for the community.
“I chose to renovate Sacred Heart Dog Park because the Central Falls community is very tight-knit and I wanted to beautify the park to allow families as well as dogs to enjoy their time together in a public space,” Zuluaga said.
Zalugo is a member of First Troop Providence, sponsored by the Washington Park Community Center. With his Eagle Scout Project finished, and most of the paperwork completed, Zuluaga said he is on track to be an official Eagle Scout before his 17th birthday on Aug. 2.
“The Narragansett Council is incredibly proud of Alejandro and his accomplishment,” said McCandless. “Alejandro took into account the needs of his community and, through hard work, provided them with a dog park that will serve his Central Falls neighbors for years to come. Alejandro embodies the values and work ethic that Scoutreach programming seeks to instill in Scouts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.