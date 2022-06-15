NORTH PROVIDENCE – Lt. Michael Gawel has officially resigned from the North Providence Police Department, the second officer in the past month to do so after facing accusations of improper behavior.
“Because of his innumerable issues, this will be a much better Police Department with his resignation,” said Mayor Charles Lombardi on Monday.
A veteran officer, Gawel was facing Law Enforcement Bill of Rights hearings related to numerous issues. After eight days of hearings starting May 23, he decided he didn’t want to continue, said Chief Alfredo Ruggerio Jr., and he submitted his resignation.
Ruggiero said Gawel was facing 209 charges, from rules infractions to violations of policies. Those included 13 instances of alleged untruthfulness and numerous cases of disobeying orders from superiors, said the chief.
An investigation into Gawel began in October 2020, said Ruggiero, and he was officially suspended in February of 2021 once officials learned “how in-depth it was going to be.” The lieutenant officially submitted his resignation to Ruggiero and Lombardi as public safety director on June 7.
Ruggiero has been very serious about discipline, said Lombardi, which is why residents are seeing more situations such as this.
“Contamination always rises to the top,” he said, and having Ruggiero in place to deal with it “has made a major difference.”
The Breeze reported last week on the resignation of Officer Gerald Fuscellaro, who was forced to resign to avoid facing charges related to stealing hours by staying at home when he was supposed to be at work.
The Breeze reported in April on the department being forced to keep Officer Scott Feeley following a LEOBOR hearing process, despite Feeley being guilty of dozens of infractions.
Asked if he agrees with Lombardi’s assessment of how he and Deputy Chief Robert Lepre are operating, Ruggiero said they’re “not ignoring anything that is coming our way. We are addressing them, handling them as we see fit.”
Since he and Lepre took their roles within the past year, said Ruggiero, “we have definitely not shied away from any incidents that have come to us. They’ve been addressed, officers have been suspended, reprimanded, or received letters of reprimand in their files. The chief said they are holding everyone in the department, from he and Lepre to the newest officers, accountable for their actions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.