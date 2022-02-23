PAWTUCKET – A two-story, 7,800-square-foot building previously housing a glassmaker studio on Lafayette Street should remain for commercial use, say its owners.
The City Planning Commission, at a meeting Feb. 15, reviewed a petition seeking to rezone the property from residential two-family to commercial general use.
“Zoning records for this property indicate that it has been utilized for commercial, light assembly, and art studio purposes as far back as 1975, and likely even earlier,” states a letter from Assistant Planning Director Jay Rosa to the City Council, which will consider the petition tonight, Feb. 23.
Commission members noted that the existing structure is not conducive to purely residential use, and the property directly abuts an active commercial district to the west, with a restaurant, City Line Pub, located at 590 Pawtucket Ave. and a medical office building at 588 Pawtucket Ave.
The property at 318 Lafayette St. was formerly a glassmaker studio for RISD artist Howard Ben Tré who died in June of 2020. Following his passing, Ben Tré’s family requested the usage of the property to stay as it is, which is for light industrial commercial use.
Future options are still being considered, said Emily Rizzo, of Mayor Jeff Mutter’s office.
“As the property directly abuts Pawtucket Ave. and North Main Street in the Pawtucket-Providence corridor, it is not conducive for residential usage,” she said.
The commission found that the use of the property for commercial uses is consistent with the goals of the city’s guiding comprehensive plan, including:
• Accommodating new industrial, commercial, residential and other development through carefully considered rezoning;
• Continually reviewing the zoning ordinance to maintain relevancy;
• Increasing the number of businesses in Pawtucket;
• And supporting successful neighborhood commercial areas, including Central Avenue, Broad Street, Pawtucket Avenue, Main Street and Broadway.
According to applicant and owner Benjamin Ben Tré there is no market for residential units at the property.
