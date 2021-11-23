NORTH PROVIDENCE – Saying they don’t want to sit idly by as they await wider revisions to close development loopholes, the North Providence Planning Board is looking to take some preliminary steps to address the issue.
At the Nov. 10 Planning Board meeting, member Wendy Regan said she doesn’t want to wait to see if town leaders approve a moratorium on development until larger zoning ordinance and comprehensive plan amendments are made.
Planning Director Brent Wiegand had told members that the town was set to go out to bid for the revisions to correct discrepancies between the two documents.
Regan at the meeting noted an Oct. 27 Breeze story where Town Council President Dino Autiello expressed some openness to a moratorium, saying Autiello seemed to understand the problem that the town is facing.
But as a board, “Do we just sit back and wait for the bids to come in and zoning to be redone?” or do members focus on the one issue of unit density on properties and start drafting some sort of language that could potentially be part of the new zoning ordinance, said Regan, a sort of “stop-gap” solution to make sure developers don’t rush their proposals to beat a moratorium or the language changes.
Attorney Kelley Morris Salvatore noted that an open-ended moratorium on development until new zoning rules are drafted would be illegal, saying, for example, that moratoriums are typically appropriate in a situation where a town is being inundated with solar applications that can’t be processed in the absence of a solar ordinance. That’s a good reason, she said, not because “we failed to change our zoning ordinance and now we want everyone to wait; that is not a good reason. That would not be upheld by the courts, in my opinion.”
Officials said they also don’t expect that a more focused moratorium would be upheld if someone challenged it.
The North Providence Planning Board has had the ability for years to propose zoning amendments, Morris Salvatore said, and it hasn’t happened.
“Shame on us,” said Regan in response, stating that this issue goes back 30 or more years of boards not making the appropriate changes.
She then asked why the board couldn’t simply draft some new language for multi-family development. If officials believe maximum density found in the comprehensive plan is appropriate, as they do, why not bring zoning into agreement, she said. Why not put the language together and get the ball rolling, she said, still knowing that the entire zoning ordinance is going to be rewritten later. That plan to take an in-depth look at it doesn’t change the board’s authority or ability “to change this particular brokenness,” she said of the density issue that’s allowing developers to build more units on their properties than the comprehensive plan calls for.
Wiegand said for the Oct. 27 story that there’s a key discrepancy between the comprehensive plan, which is supposed to steer development in the town and what the community is supposed to be, and the zoning ordinance. The comprehensive plan calls for much lower density of development for multi-family developments, while the zoning ordinance allows higher density, or more units, and zoning trumps the comprehensive plan.
“They’re getting away with higher density as a result,” he said then.
Almost all multi-family development proposals of late have taken advantage of the discrepancy, says Wiegand.
Officials have a general consensus that about seven units are appropriate for one acre of property in a multi-family zone, or a little more than 6,000 square feet per unit.
Regan plans to have a draft change to the rest of the Planning Board at its next scheduled meeting Dec. 8. Members are not allowed to discuss those potential changes prior to that meeting or they’ll be guilty of rolling quorum, cautioned Morris Salvatore.
Potential wording could be that the first unit on a property could be 10,000 square feet, and then each additional unit would be 5,000 square feet, said Morris Salvatore. The change has to be approved by the Town Council, she told members.
Morris encouraged Regan to research what other communities have done on this issue.
Regan said everyone on the board now and for the past 30 years “has failed in not amending the zoning ordinance.”
Planning Board member Warren Riccitelli asked about doing a study related to projects’ impact on local schools, saying the situation in North Providence will only become more urgent as Amazon moves into neighboring Johnston and more people are looking to live locally. He said he’s recently gotten four calls about buying his house.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.