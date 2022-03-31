WOONSOCKET – Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt and City Planner Kevin Proft held a public workshop for the city’s comprehensive plan on March 24. Residents who missed it, though, still have until the end of April to submit their input for their vision of Woonsocket going forward.
A comprehensive plan is an extended document that elected officials and city leaders use over a span of time to help them track toward the same vision and goals of the city. The last Woonsocket comprehensive plan was published in 2012, putting the city on a 10-year schedule. Comprehensive plans take input from elected officials, municipal staff, committees, community leaders, and, centrally, the residents themselves.
The plan is meant to ask large questions about Woonsocket’s future, like, “Where does Woonsocket want to be 20 years from now?” and “What does Woonsocket want to look like when its vision is achieved?”
According to the presentation given on March 24, comprehensive plans are updated to be proactive and prepared for the future, to spend tax dollars efficiently, make the city stronger for the next generation, ensure policies and regulations are in line with a shared vision, and to have evidence when garnering financial support from grants and other funding sources.
The comprehensive plan covers traditional ideas of the city and its priorities, such as housing, parks and open space development, and the use of natural and historic resources. More recently, though, it has included energy, climate change, public health and food access.
Residents may visit woonsocketplanning.com to view the presentation given at the March 24 workshop and explore the process for themselves. There is a survey that residents can take if they have not already done so, as well as a form to submit for those who want to get more involved in the comprehensive planning process.
