SCITUATE – COVID-19 rapid testing will be offered for Scituate residents and town employees on Thursday, Dec. 30, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Scituate Senior Center, 1315 Chopmist Hill Road.
Organizers say the testing should be reserved for those exhibiting symptoms or those that have been exposed a minimum of three days prior.
Attendees must remain in vehicles, facial coverings are mandatory and insurance is not required. Testing will be available to all ages and results will be given in 15-30 minutes.
No appointment necessary.
