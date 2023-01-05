CUMBERLAND – The Town Council, by a 4-2 vote on Dec. 21, approved an ordinance limiting yard sales by any resident to four days per year and instituting stiff new penalties for infractions including holding too many sales and keeping signs up for too long.
Councilors Peter Bradley and Tim Magill voted against the change, Bradley saying his opposition was because he believes the change is designed to go after one person. Councilor Jim Metivier was absent from the pre-Christmas meeting.
The council’s ordinance subcommittee had previously voted in favor of recommending the changes, with Chairperson Scott Schmitt and Councilor Lisa Beaulieu voting yes, and Metivier opposed because he feels the restrictions and fines are too excessive.
The fines in the new ordinance increase from $25 to $100 for a first offense, then $200 for every additional offense.
Bradley asked where the proposal originated, and Schmitt responded that it came from District 3, represented by Beaulieu. A neighbor across from someone on High Street complained about an “inordinate” number of sales, said Schmitt.
Magill asked if there have been a lot of complaints, and Schmitt said the ordinance was based “predominantly on this one,” with nothing that could be done about it, but there have been others as well.
Magill also asked which department will be enforcing the restriction that yard sale signs must come down within two days, and Mayor Jeff Mutter responded that it will be the Building Department.
Bradley suggested that officials might want to promote more community yard sales where multiple people gather at a single public space. Council President Mike Kinch responded that anyone can do that if they pull the proper permits.
Two revisions to recommended changes came out of a Nov. 30 ordinance subcommittee meeting, as previously reported:
• One to move away from language allowing a yard sale by a household in Cumberland “two times per year” and to limit the number of total days to four per year, taking away the ambiguity of what could be called a yard sale, including multi-day or weekend sales.
• And to increase fines from the previously proposed $25 for a first offense and $50 for a second offense to $100 for a first offense and $200 for every subsequent offense.
Metivier also previously told The Breeze that he finds the fees for leaving yard sale signs up for too long to also be excessive, at $25 per day per sign that’s left up beyond 48 hours after a yard sale.
