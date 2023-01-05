CUMBERLAND – The Town Council, by a 4-2 vote on Dec. 21, approved an ordinance limiting yard sales by any resident to four days per year and instituting stiff new penalties for infractions including holding too many sales and keeping signs up for too long.

Councilors Peter Bradley and Tim Magill voted against the change, Bradley saying his opposition was because he believes the change is designed to go after one person. Councilor Jim Metivier was absent from the pre-Christmas meeting.

