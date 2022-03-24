CUMBERLAND – When developer Thomas McNulty won approval early last year for his Residences at Broad mixed-use development, many residents wondered aloud at the logistics of removing deep rock layers to level out the property.
Many months later, constant jackhammering and blasting near the intersection of Mendon Road and Broad Street has cut well into the hillside, leaving frustrated residents with cracks in their walls and daily noise and dust from a project they say never seems to end.
McNulty’s plan for construction once the property is leveled calls for 23 residential units, 11 in one building and 12 in the other, and 4,500 square feet of commercial space on the ground floors.
Building Official Brad Ward said this week that all blasting is authorized through the state fire marshal’s office, not locally.
According to a report this week from the state fire marshal’s office to the town, there are three current complaints being investigated, one at 7 Franklin St., across Mendon Road from the blast site, one at 62 Castine St., to the rear and left of the site when looking at it from Mendon Road, and one at 10 Maybury St., to the rear and right of the site. Another 12 people are now on a call list for 24-hour and one-hour notice.
The blasting appears to be impacting residents at a good distance. Berkeley Commons resident Kara Kilmartin posted a picture Monday of extensive cracking of her wall and ceiling.
“I am sick and tired of the blasts on Mendon Road,” she wrote. “What can we do? I want my foundation checked and I have cracks inside because of this! WTH?! This is not OK! I’m so mad now, it’s ridiculous.”
Mayor Jeff Mutter on Tuesday forwarded The Breeze 39 blast reports showing blasting by A1 Drilling and Blasting on behalf of Mack Construction starting Dec. 7. A pre-blast plan attached to each report shows total explosives of 6,750 pounds and the nearest structure to be 115 feet away from the blasting. Large rubber mats are being used to cover blasts.
In each four-page blast report, all of the appropriate boxes appear to be checked off as having been completed.
Mutter said in almost every case involving blasting, it is almost always within legal limits, and companies carry insurance to cover damages to properties nearby.
The mayor said he can see why residents are upset given the extent of blasting.
“It’s got to be an incredible nuisance, for sure,” he said.
