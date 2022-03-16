PAWTUCKET – A formal complaint by the owners of FabCity Cigar Lounge on Newport Avenue against the Pawtucket Board of License Commissioners accuses the board of taking multiple illegal actions against the establishment during its Feb. 23 meeting.
Allen Correia, president and chief shareholder at Fab City, states in his complaint that the board had discussions and took multiple actions despite FabCity appearing nowhere on the Feb. 23 agenda.
“After addressing final item 5 on the agenda, and before adjourning the meeting, the board unilaterally and gratuitously commenced discussion about FabCity,” he wrote.
The board at the Feb. 23 meeting voted to place correspondence about FabCity on file, held a discussion on private letters, sent a letter to the police chief asking to send officers to ensure the establishment was adhering to specific conditions of a Department of Business Regulation stay, and approved a letter to the Division of Taxation asking for an investigation into whether 50 percent of FabCity’s sales come from tobacco, among other actions, said Correia.
The complaint asks that the Office of the Attorney General find that the board willfully and intentionally violated the Open Meetings Act as part of an unlawful targeting of the tobacco bar in trying to have it shut down.
The city is planning additional hearings on FabCity for March 31 and April 1 in the ongoing case stemming from the killing of one man and injuring of another outside of the bar in late January.
Mark Welch, attorney for FabCity also filed a motion with the Department of Business Regulation seeking to restrain the board from taking any further action against the bar and its liquor license after a temporary stay was granted with conditions on Feb. 9.
City Council President David Moran said this week that if the board did conduct any business incorrectly on Feb. 23, it will change its processes and not do it again. He said there was certainly no intentional violation of the Open Meetings Act.
Moran said the council will often ask for a letter to be sent to someone or for research to be done by the city clerk, and if this is found to be unlawful in this case, they’ll probably have to change their processes in that regard.
Moran said the council is waiting on City Solicitor Frank Milos to issue a response to the accusations from FabCity owners. He said when the council years ago was found to be following incorrect processes related to open meetings, members changed what they were doing to get in line with what’s expected.
