WOONSOCKET – Representatives at Fairmont Heights say they’ll work with residents to address rodent issues there.
Resident Norman Morin said he’s made property officials aware of a rat and mouse infestation, but they’ve done little to address the problem. So far, Morin says, he’s received two cardboard traps and one small black box filled with poison. He claims it hasn’t made a dent in the problem.
“They get into everything,” he said. “It’s like they run the place.”
A visit by The Breeze showed extensive evidence of rodents, including dead ones. Another resident also confirmed that they have rats and mice.
Fairmont Heights is a federally-subsidized affordable housing complex located at 525 Second St. offering one- and two-bedroom apartments. According to the Rhode Island Housing website, it serves both the elderly and disabled.
The property is owned and managed by Picerne Real Estate Group, a large real estate developer based in Florida with properties and complexes all over the US and Puerto Rico.
When The Breeze reached out to Rhode Island Housing to inquire about the response to the rodent problem at Fairmont Heights, a representative said they were unaware of a problem.
“We would communicate with the site management team, follow up, and communicate with (renters) ASAP,” said Maribel Estevez, compliance specialist there.
Estevez was able to connect with Ron Serpa, district manager for Picerne, and promptly communicated back to The Breeze that DeBug Pest Control out of Smithfield was contracted with Picerne to conduct weekly pest checks.
Rhode Island Housing oversees compliance and communication between tenants, the government, and property companies, but the property management is ultimately responsible for contracting pest control companies and maintaining their buildings.
Marina Snavely, property manager at Fairmont Heights, said they run weekly pest control sweeps and provide individualized responses to tenant complaints.
“We’re aware of a few isolated people with mice issues,” said Snavely, “and we see to anyone that needs holes sealed or has a problem.”
When asked if Snavely would take further measures to mitigate a large rodent infestation, she responded affirmatively.
“Speaking generally, if there was a stronger issue, of course we would, but I was a little surprised at your message,” she said. Snavely said she wishes more tenants would come forward with their issues so she could help them appropriately.
Serpa echoed the desire for residents to communicate any issues they may be having to building staff, though he wasn’t as quick to support the idea of large-scale eradication efforts.
“We’ve never had a situation where we’ve had to treat an entire building,” Serpa said. He also added that Picerne’s relationship with DeBug Pest Control is collaborative and professional, focusing on exterior building work and eradicating entry points for rodents.
Serpa did allow, however, that exterior eradication efforts are not helpful if there are rodent populations already inside the building. As one apartment is treated, rodents could be corralled into other apartments, shifting the problem, he said.
He also told The Breeze that he wished Picerne staff would be more proactive when communicating about these issues with residents, updating them appropriately instead of waiting for residents to reach out with further questions.
“It’s obviously not a pleasant thing to experience, seeing a mouse out of the corner of your eye,” Serpa said.
Morin said the rodents tear through bags of food, chew through cardboard, and have ruined books that he’s collected over the years.
“I have a cookbook from 1896, and half of it got eaten,” he said. “All my nice things are ruined.”
