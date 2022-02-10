Estate planning is a necessary topic that most people don’t want to broach, but it’s one that becomes increasingly important as one builds a lifetime of memories. What happens to property, investments, savings and keepsakes when we die?
Estate planning is a key component in making sure that one’s wishes are followed, and that family isn’t caught off guard by final expenses. It can also help ensure that entitlement issues don’t arise in one’s absence. Here’s a look at how to get started.
Find an attorney
Consider what will be given to individual beneficiaries first. Once one has mapped out a general plan, then it’s time to choose an attorney as a guide through what can be a complicated, emotional process. Get referrals from family or friends who’ve developed their own plans, and focus on reputable, accredited lawyers who specialize in this field. In the end, this becomes an issue of trust, involving sharing highly personal information to structure the estate plan properly. Take your time.
Discuss financials
The first step to building an estate plan is to discuss all current assets and liabilities. This helps the attorney calculate net worth, which in turn dictates estate taxes. Frank discussions about debt will reveal whether, or how much, family members will have to deal with after one’s death.
Choose an executor
An executor is someone one implicitly trusts to act in their best interest at the time of death, or, even before, should they become incapacitated. Some of the pressure of the decision is alleviated by the fact that one can set up more than one option, with different functions for different people. The executor’s living situation and ability to follow through are part of any selection process, since they’ll have to make a series of major decisions.
Rest easier
Developing a detailed estate plan might be one of the most important elements of end-of-life planning, and in some cases it’s a very difficult journey. But the process ultimately provides peace of mind that one’s death won’t create needless disruption relating to material things. With wishes codified in an official document, someone has done all they can do to eliminate the prospect of family fighting over possessions, money and property.
