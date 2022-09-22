CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Historic District Commission is set to review conditions at all historic cemeteries in town as part of its effort to prioritize preservation of these important assets.

Chairperson Joyce Hindle Koutsogiane said the HDC is seeking to ensure the care and maintenance of Cumberland’s 40 historic cemeteries, and members aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty in doing so. With members being of more advanced age, she says, the big factor in being able to accomplish their goals is to recruit volunteers to help out.

