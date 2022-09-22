CUMBERLAND – The Cumberland Historic District Commission is set to review conditions at all historic cemeteries in town as part of its effort to prioritize preservation of these important assets.
Chairperson Joyce Hindle Koutsogiane said the HDC is seeking to ensure the care and maintenance of Cumberland’s 40 historic cemeteries, and members aren’t afraid to get their hands dirty in doing so. With members being of more advanced age, she says, the big factor in being able to accomplish their goals is to recruit volunteers to help out.
The HDC, created in 1988, supports the preservation of local cemeteries as an important aspect of the town’s history.
HDC members are in the process of visiting all historic cemeteries for the purpose of creating a database of needed maintenance and repairs or reporting any vandalism to the burial grounds. They will also be organizing volunteers to help in the maintenance and cleanup of the cemeteries, said Hindle Koutsogiane.
Some cemeteries, those with perpetual care accounts, are maintained by the town, while others are under the purview of the owner of the property on which the cemetery is located. A member of the HDC will be contacting owners regarding the cleanup of the cemetery on their particular property, Hindle Koutsogiane said.
Long term, the HDC wants to prioritize cemetery and stone wall preservation, she emphasized, and since many cemeteries have stone walls around them, this initial effort should help get a head start on wall preservation.
Cemetery maintenance is governed by state law, which makes it easier to target, while stone walls will be more of a town thing going forward, she said.
The first task will be dividing up the 40 cemeteries among the HDC membership, said Hindle Koutsogiane, each having six or seven of them in their portfolio. They’ll then complete steps such as making sure the signs marking the cemeteries are in place, identifying fallen or broken trees or broken stones, and cataloging the presence of poison ivy or other invasive plant life. From there, they’ll make a priority list of which ones need the most help.
Once the game plan is fully operational, they’ll be seeking out volunteers, including from the Scouts and other groups, she said.
Hindle Koutsogiane said she recently attended a cemetery conservation workshop in North Smithfield with Ed Walker, learning what to do and not to do when it comes to preserving cemeteries. One big no-no is using cement to fix gravestones, she said, because it expands and eventually crumbles. Instead, one should use a special epoxy designed for the work. There was also much to learn about the different types of stones and how to wash them.
“It’s all a science,” said Hindle Koutsogiane.
Though 40 cemeteries might seem daunting, she said, she can think of three off the top of her head that have only one person in them, including the grave that needs to be moved from near St. Patrick’s Church to make way for redevelopment there. There is a whole range of sizes, she said, with some already maintained by the town.
