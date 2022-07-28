CUMBERLAND – In a witness statement to the Rhode Island State Police related to its investigation into highly questionable actions by Tony Silva, Mayor Jeff Mutter eviscerated the former Cumberland police chief for his conduct.
Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha last week released findings into the investigation of Silva, which found that while Silva didn’t break bribery or extortion laws, he frequently contacted the R.I. Department of Environmental Management and Cumberland officials in an attempt to advance the RIDEM regulatory process related to development of his wetlands lot on Canning Street.
“Indeed, in our view, Mr. Silva’s conduct can be fairly characterized as persistent, and then some. He seemingly threw his weight around, or tried to,” stated the attorney general’s findings.
Silva’s communication with town officials, “though in our view heavy-handed in some instances and certainly ill-advised in others, did not violate the Ethics Code,” reads the decision. “Mr. Silva did not hold a position with the town of Cumberland that related in any way to the permitting process at issue here. While, theoretically, Silva’s position as chief of staff to the governor at the time of his communications with Mutter could be seen as seeking to use his political influence with the town, that alone can’t support a criminal charge under the Ethics Code,” it adds, with “actual authority” being the key.
The finding declares that Rhode Islanders are entitled to more than a legal analysis in this case.
“And so we add that from our vantage point, Mr. Silva exercised very poor judgment in involving himself in a personal matter before a state regulatory agency while serving as a high-ranking state official, whether he had official authority over that state agency or not,” it states. “Indeed, this matter illustrates why public officials should take great care when entangling their public positions with their personal business. When high-ranking public officials like Mr. Silva, who by virtue of their public office have a voice or footprint that everyday Rhode Islanders do not, seek to capitalize on their insider access, Rhode Islanders lose. They lose because the regulatory playing field is no longer even. They lose because the professionalism of a government agency is threatened. They lose because public confidence in government is undermined. Such conduct by a public official may not amount to a crime under Rhode Island law, but plainly, it is best avoided, and it should have been avoided by Mr. Silva here.”
Mutter, in a transcript of an interview with Lt. Matthew Salisbury and investigator Gerard Ratigan of the Rhode Island State Police Financial Crimes Unit, released alongside the finding, described being surprised after meeting with Silva for coffee at Phantom Farms, thinking he was going to discuss some sort of business related to public service, but Silva immediately started delivering pressure to remove the town’s objection to Silva developing a home at 5 Canning St., a property covered in more than 93 percent wetlands.
Silva, said Mutter, went so far as to tell him that if he was mayor and his planning director altered a written objection to the project, “he wouldn’t work for me anymore,” a comment Mutter took as a sort of threat. Silva also noted that his name was on the property and said he didn’t want to sue the town, but that he might transfer the property to someone in the family so they could do it.
Mutter told investigators that he wasn’t comfortable with the meeting, saying it was inappropriate due to both of them working on the public dime and “we’re not talking about anything here but a personal interest.”
His mind was unchanged, said the mayor, and he considered it case-closed until he saw a Journal article where Silva said he transferred ownership of the property to his son in April of 2020, which Mutter knew to be untrue. “I’m not gonna be a chump,” Mutter told investigators.
If Silva did indeed transfer the property in April of 2020, why would he be texting Mutter after that uncomfortable meeting of March 31, 2021 telling him that he was transferring the lot to his son, said the mayor.
Mutter emphasized in comments to investigators that he had no ax to grind with Silva, saying he supported him as chief when he was first on the Town Council and Silva had Mutter write a letter to the editor for him in 2005 after he was fired as chief of police.
“I wrote a letter to the editor extolling the virtues of Tony Silva. I’ve never had a problem with Tony Silva, I’ve always had a high regard for Tony Silva,” Mutter said in the testimony transcript.
Mutter slammed Silva for suggesting in news reports that the meeting was somehow done as a favor to the mayor and that he somehow misinterpreted it. In comments to investigators, he called that “a bunch of you know what.”
An investigator asked Mutter if Silva expounded on his comments about Planning Director Jonathan Stevens, and Mutter said yes, saying Silva made some connection with Stevens being affiliated with former Gov. Lincoln Chafee and that this whole situation was some sort of political thing where then-Lieutenant Gov. Dan McKee, in one of the elections that he won, must have beaten someone who was close to or part of the Chafee administration.
Mutter said he suspected that Silva saw Stevens as the author of the town’s objection letter, but it was really the opinion of the entire Public Works Department that the Canning Street property shouldn’t be developed.
Mutter said the meeting with Silva wasn’t a big deal to him until he saw Silva’s “blatant fabrication” on the transfer of the property, which he said started to implicate him as mayor.
“Bud you want to do what you gotta do, I’m not naïve, you want to twist somebody’s arm at DEM, I, you know, do I think that’s the first time it ever happened? I don’t think so. But you want to do all that, that’s fine. Don’t come and tell me. Don’t start saying that over here. Now there’s people who pay as little attention as possible. Somehow, oh Mutter’s friends with McKee. Oh, Chief Silva. And somehow I’m part of the deal. You know. I don’t want – I’m not part of the deal. I’m defending the staff. And I mean, we’re not, we have nothing to do with this deal.”
Mutter told investigators that The Journal article “sent me into orbit” on the matter.
“When I read that I (Silva) didn’t have any financial interests. Yea, something about…yea, and I said, ‘well that’s a lie.’”
His thinking started getting around to others, Mutter said, which he believes is what precipitated Silva donating the land back to the town.
The Breeze was first to report on the Canning Street situation early last July when neighbors expressed concern about construction of a home being approved by the RIDEM without a public hearing and the impact of all that water flooding their yards.
Mutter told investigators that he wasn’t part of the “ruling class” of Cumberland, suggesting that if he had done what Silva did, in putting the pressure on the RIDEM to get his lot approved for development, he would have been punished severely. He referenced how his father put in a pipe at Mutter Motors in the 1960s, which was legal at the time, but he was forced to dig up a pipe that doesn’t leach anymore and fined the maximum allowable amount, costing him $100,000.
“But Tony Silva can make one phone call and turn an unbuildable lot into a buildable lot, which what’s that worth, $120,000 in Cumberland, even if it is a postage-sized stamp. But that, that’s OK. A guy like me? Fine him.”
The mayor told The Breeze this week that there was a lot personally that was very offensive about what transpired with Silva, saying Silva’s actions were inappropriate and Silva’s assertion that he was doing him a favor was actually just putting him in a position where he should not have put him.
“No one should be asking me to take action against a department head or coerce a department head for personal gain,” he said. “He should never have put me in the spot. It wasn’t a difficult spot, because I wasn’t going to do it, but he should never have put me in that spot.”
He reiterated that he has a long history with Silva, the first chief to get a contract in Cumberland, and that he disappointed a lot of his supporters when he supported that contract.
Silva wasn’t the only so-called friend to disappoint him in this situation, said Mutter.
Silva did not respond to a request for comment for this story.
Andrea Palagi, spokesperson for Gov. Daniel McKee, issued a statement that the attorney general confirmed what McKee has said from the beginning, that the governor had no involvement in this matter and no laws were broken.
“Additionally, the report confirms that the Department of Environmental Management followed their normal procedures and did their job properly,” she said. “This investigation and today’s report came at the request of Gov. McKee, and based on this report, the people of Rhode Island should have full confidence in how both the governor and the Department of Environmental Management conduct state business.”
While this article is no doubt accurate...it also demonstrates how a well known, highly respected, individual, can hurt his life long reputation by making a mistake, pushing the envelope, asking for a favor, consideration, etc. I can only hope that the many people that have followed this story will also learn what an outstanding, caring, helpful, individual Tony Silva was during his many years of Public Service in the many arenas he served us!
Tony came up through the ranks in the Lincoln Police Department, he continuously recognized for the talant that he was...many promotions awarded along the way.
In the late 90's, Cumberland had a new Mayor and he needed a new Police Chief. The Mayor, Frank Gaschen, sought Tony out to become our new Police Chief...but, there was a small glitch!! Tony was not yet vested in the Lincoln's Police Retirement Plan. The end result, what with Cumberland wanting Tony as her Police Chief, a favor was done, a vote were taken, and Tony was allowed to carry his 17-years of service over, and into, Cumberland's plan. It all above board!!!
I mention this because, sometimes, because of the way things are, a favor, or an exception, is sometimes needed as to the issue at hand being accomplished!
Moving on...during Tony's many years of service as Cumberland's Police Chief he made, because of his penchant for Training, and his Leadership, the Cumberland Police Department one of the top departments in the State...if not the top.
When the time came for Tony to move on he was, because of his 'Leadership Skills', immediately sought out to lead the Rhode Island Police Academy...during which time I was blessed, as was my son Craig!! Craig attended the Academy during Tony's time there. Craig was there, in training, to become a Pawtucket Police Officer...which he accomplished and where (excuse me for t being humble) he has become one of their finest...as have many police officers around the State that were fortunate enought to have attended the academy while Tony was the Director.
From there Tony went on to become the DMV's Registrar of Motor Vehicles wherein he took the RI-DMV from it being acknowdged as one of the worse in the Country to it being a much more efficient, citizen friendly department, then ever before in its history.
I could go on, and on, and on, here...but, my primary reason for writing is, basically this:
"We have an individual here in our Community that made a mistake! Tony is from a long respected Cumberland Family...who also raised one of his own. Going forward can we all, please, remember him and his family for all the good they have done, for all Tony has contributed to Cumberland and the State of Rhode Island...both the better because of him. Not remember him for, in hindsight, one dumb mistake!!
Tom Letourneau
Daniel Island, Charleston, SC
