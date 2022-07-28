CUMBERLAND – In a witness statement to the Rhode Island State Police related to its investigation into highly questionable actions by Tony Silva, Mayor Jeff Mutter eviscerated the former Cumberland police chief for his conduct.

Attorney Gen. Peter Neronha last week released findings into the investigation of Silva, which found that while Silva didn’t break bribery or extortion laws, he frequently contacted the R.I. Department of Environmental Management and Cumberland officials in an attempt to advance the RIDEM regulatory process related to development of his wetlands lot on Canning Street.

While this article is no doubt accurate...it also demonstrates how a well known, highly respected, individual, can hurt his life long reputation by making a mistake, pushing the envelope, asking for a favor, consideration, etc. I can only hope that the many people that have followed this story will also learn what an outstanding, caring, helpful, individual Tony Silva was during his many years of Public Service in the many arenas he served us!

Tony came up through the ranks in the Lincoln Police Department, he continuously recognized for the talant that he was...many promotions awarded along the way.

In the late 90's, Cumberland had a new Mayor and he needed a new Police Chief. The Mayor, Frank Gaschen, sought Tony out to become our new Police Chief...but, there was a small glitch!! Tony was not yet vested in the Lincoln's Police Retirement Plan. The end result, what with Cumberland wanting Tony as her Police Chief, a favor was done, a vote were taken, and Tony was allowed to carry his 17-years of service over, and into, Cumberland's plan. It all above board!!!

I mention this because, sometimes, because of the way things are, a favor, or an exception, is sometimes needed as to the issue at hand being accomplished!

Moving on...during Tony's many years of service as Cumberland's Police Chief he made, because of his penchant for Training, and his Leadership, the Cumberland Police Department one of the top departments in the State...if not the top.

When the time came for Tony to move on he was, because of his 'Leadership Skills', immediately sought out to lead the Rhode Island Police Academy...during which time I was blessed, as was my son Craig!! Craig attended the Academy during Tony's time there. Craig was there, in training, to become a Pawtucket Police Officer...which he accomplished and where (excuse me for t being humble) he has become one of their finest...as have many police officers around the State that were fortunate enought to have attended the academy while Tony was the Director.

From there Tony went on to become the DMV's Registrar of Motor Vehicles wherein he took the RI-DMV from it being acknowdged as one of the worse in the Country to it being a much more efficient, citizen friendly department, then ever before in its history.

I could go on, and on, and on, here...but, my primary reason for writing is, basically this:

"We have an individual here in our Community that made a mistake! Tony is from a long respected Cumberland Family...who also raised one of his own. Going forward can we all, please, remember him and his family for all the good they have done, for all Tony has contributed to Cumberland and the State of Rhode Island...both the better because of him. Not remember him for, in hindsight, one dumb mistake!!

Tom Letourneau

Daniel Island, Charleston, SC

