My name is Meghan Mello. I grew up in Burrillville, and I am a resident of North Smithfield. I care deeply about the community I grew up in, and the community in which I hope to see my family thrive. I am writing to express my endorsement of Paul Jones for Rhode Island State Representative in District 48.
I have had the pleasure to spend time with Paul over the past three years, and he is a thoughtful, conscientious, caring person who takes the time to listen to anyone with whom he has conversations, and genuinely cares about all people’s concerns.
Paul Jones will fight for my right to bodily autonomy. In my opinion, the Supreme Court Dobbs decision extends beyond abortion, and into general privacy concerns. Paul will trust his constituents to make medical decisions with their doctors and their families that will best enhance their lives and our community.
I appreciate that Paul Jones has taken a common-sense approach to gun safety. While he encourages northern R.I. residents’ penchant for hunting, he seeks to limit weapons of war in our general population.
As a North Smithfield resident, I would feel safer in public with Paul Jones as my representative. Paul Jones has been an advocate for human rights since his teenage years. On the school board committee, he has served the community with honors to ensure that the future of North Smithfield is bright.
Paul will fight to make health care affordable for all Rhode Islanders, and to ensure small businesses have the capability to thrive and enhance the community in Northern Rhode Island.
The future of Burrillville and North Smithfield will be brighter and more profitable with Paul Jones as our representative in District 48. Please register to vote, and vote for Paul Jones on Nov. 8.
