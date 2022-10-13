My name is Meghan Mello. I grew up in Burrillville, and I am a resident of North Smithfield. I care deeply about the community I grew up in, and the community in which I hope to see my family thrive. I am writing to express my endorsement of Paul Jones for Rhode Island State Representative in District 48.

I have had the pleasure to spend time with Paul over the past three years, and he is a thoughtful, conscientious, caring person who takes the time to listen to anyone with whom he has conversations, and genuinely cares about all people’s concerns.

